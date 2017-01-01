Remove faded flowers from pansies and violas to prolong flowering. Deadhead azaleas, rhododendrons, camellias, irises and tulips so they can put their energy into next year’s display.

Tidy up tulips after flowering, once the foliage has died down. If your soil is free draining, the bulbs can be left in the ground. If it’s heavy, lift bulbs and store them in a cool, dry place for replanting in November.

As early flowering bulbs die back, insert short canes or sticks around their clumps to mark their position – this will help prevent you accidentally damaging dormant bulbs.

What to prune now

Clip over the new growth on box and conifers with a pair of topiary shears, cutting back to just above the old growth.

Cut back ivy on fences and walls, and from windows, roof tiles and gutters, allowing for at least a season’s growth (30cm-60cm).

Remove most of the flowering growth from spring-flowering evergreen ceanothus (eg Ceanothus ‘Burkwoodii’ and C. impressus) that have finished flowering.

Five-minute jobs