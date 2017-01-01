If you haven’t already done so, mulch strawberry plants to keep the fruits off the ground, retain moisture and suppress weeds.

Protect fruit from pests

You should also now protect your fruit from birds and squirrels by covering your plants with netting. (download our factsheets on bird problems and squirrels).

Cane fruits

Check they're tied to their supports and retie any stragglers that have come free.

Rhubarb

Once early, forced stems have been pulled, remove light-excluding covers. If flower spikes develop, they should be cut off close to ground level otherwise they can weaken the clump.

Look out for young melon plants

Keep an eye out for these in the garden centre – the variety you’re most likely to find is ‘Sweetheart’. Plant directly into the greenhouse border, in 15-litre pots filled with multi-purpose compost or growing bags. Alternatively, plant in a coldframe or in a sunny spot once the risk.