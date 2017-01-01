Plant up hanging baskets, pots and window boxes

But don’t put them outside until the risk of frost is unlikely.

Top-dress plants in containers

Remove the top layer of compost and replace it with new compost mixed with a slow-release fertiliser. Water and feed plants regularly as the weather warms up – pay special attention to hanging baskets.

Check for vine weevil

If patio plants suddenly wilt and start to die, vine weevil grubs could be to blame. If the plant isn’t too badly damaged, pick out all the creamy white grubs from the soil and repot in fresh compost. Treating the soil with a nematode biological control will put a stop to further damage.

Soak terracotta pots

Soak terracotta pots in water before planting them up – it will prevent the porous terracotta drawing moisture out of the compost. Alternatively, line them with old compost sacks with a few holes punched in them for drainage.