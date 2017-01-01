Action for November
- Follow our expert tips to keep your garden looking good throughout the winter
- Practical advice on caring for borders, patios, ponds, greenhouses, fruit and vegetables
- Find out what you need to do to protect your plants from harsh weather
- What to plant and prune now for a gorgeous garden all year round
What's in this guide
Top jobs
What needs doing in the garden in November. Get the best out of tulips and plant the perfect tree.
Borders and patios
Expert tips on preparing the patio for winter and planting lilies.
Fruit and veg
The fruits you can plant now for a fantastic feast later, and tips on sowing peas.
Pond and greenhouse
What to do for a tidy pond over winter and the plants to bring in under cover.