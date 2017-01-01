Action for November Borders and patios

Cut back herbaceous plants if they look messy

Easy jobs for borders

Cut down herbaceous plants

Cut back any herbaceous plants look messy and those you don’t want to keep for winter structure.

Protect shrubs from winter weather

Strong winds can damage tall shrubs such as lavatera and buddleia. ‘Wind rock’ is when stems loosen at ground level and let water get in around the roots which can freeze and lift the plant.

Cut down tall stems by about half. You can do the same with tall roses.

Tie in splayed-out branches

Tie in branches on conifers to improve their shape and, if snow is forecast, to prevent them breaking under the weight.

Protect cordylines

To encourage new growth prune heather carefully

If you have cordylines, gather the leaves together and tie at the base and the top with garden twine. This will prevent moisture getting into the crown of the plant, which can cause rotting.

Plant lily bulbs

It’s also not too late to plant daffodils, although they may flower later.

What to prune now

Deciduous climbers including Virginia creeper or Boston ivy (parthenocissus) honeysuckle, and wisteria.

Trees, removing all dead, diseased and damaged wood. To achieve a better overall shape, or to reduce the canopy to allow in more light, remove a third of the finer side-branches.

Faded flower spikes of summer-flowering heathers - don't into old wood as it won’t reshoot.

Don’t prune spring-flowering climbers such as Clematis montana, as you’ll remove developing flower buds.

Raise pots off the ground

On the patio

Protect plants in pots

Place pot feet under patio containers to aid drainage and prevent your pots from becoming waterlogged.

Insulate

Insulate terracotta, stoneware and glazed containers with bubble wrap and cover them with hessian to make them look more attractive.

Protect furniture

Move garden furniture under cover to the garage or shed or cover with purpose-made covers available from garden centres.

Raising wooden furniture off the ground will help to prevent the legs from rotting – put bricks or tiles under the legs.