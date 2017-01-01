Action for October
- From borders to greenhouses, what needs doing in the garden this month
- Secrets to storing fruit and vegetables so they last all winter
- Best bulbs to plant now for spring and summer glory
- How to get shrubs for free, plus expert advice on mulching and pruning
What's in this guide
Top jobs
Find out how to make your fruit and veg last longer and give the right plants frost protection.
Borders
Discover how to get new shrubs at no extra cost, what to prune now, and the best mulching tips.
Greenhouse and veg
Expert tips on getting tomatoes and sprouts to ripen and preparations for a broad bean feast.