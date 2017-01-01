Action for September
- Now's the time to start planning ahead for a glorious spring - Which? explains how to choose spring bulbs
- Keep border plants looking trim with our expert advice on pruning and dealing with pests
- Find our how to get the best from your herbs, fruit and vegetables
What's in this guide
Top jobs
Three key jobs to keep your garden looking good this September, from tidying borders to planting spring bulbs
Borders, ponds and patios
Easy jobs for a tidy, flower-filled border, plus how to keep your pond and patio looking good into autumn.
Fruit and veg
Follow our simple tips on how to get the best fruit and veg harvest this autumn, from potatoes to pears.