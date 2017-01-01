Ripe cobs should be picked – if left, they’ll become old and starchy. To freeze, place in boiling water for two minutes, wrap in plastic bags and store in the freezer.

Harvest potatoes

Harvest all your potatoes by the end of September to avoid them being attacked by slugs. Lift them carefully with a fork and try to remove all spuds so you don’t get ‘volunteers’ – new plants growing in the wrong place – next year. Store undamaged potatoes in a dark, cool, frost-free place.

Carrots and onions

Carrots can be left in the ground until they’re needed – unless carrot flies are attacking them (look out for blackened tunnels on the surface, often containing black maggots).

Lift onions once the leaves have turned brown, and dry them in the sun. Don’t bend the tops over as it encourages rotting at the top of the onion.

Chilli plants

Don’t throw away your chilli plants when they’ve finished fruiting – bring them indoors when the weather turns cooler. Place them on a sunny windowsill and look after them as you would house plants.

They’ll continue to flower and fruit – providing you with fresh chillies throughout the winter – and you can put them outside again next summer.

Care for tall veg and tender veg

Stake tall veg such as Brussels sprouts and kale.

If frost is forecast, harvest tender veg such as peppers courgettes and tomatoes.