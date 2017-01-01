Action for September Top jobs

Must do jobs this month

Clear bedding plants

Tidy your borders

Many summer bedding plants will be past their best now so clear them away and add them to your compost heap.

If your perennials are looking scruffy, pull off any dead leaves and flowers. Lift and divide any plants that are too large or overgrown – prise the plants apart with two forks, then chop into sections with a spade. Replant healthy pieces that have good roots and leaves, firm them in and water well.

Plant bulbs for spring colour

Garden centres are full of spring-flowering bulbs such as daffodil, crocus and iris. Snap up the healthiest ones now, making sure they’re firm and a good size, with no signs of rotting or damage.

Plant them as soon as you can – this will give them more time to develop good roots and therefore a better display.

Add some coarse grit to the soil before planting to improve the drainage. Choose a sunny site and plant the bulbs at two to three times their own depth with the growing point upwards.

Squirrels are particularly partial to freshly planted bulbs – protect them with upturned hanging baskets or pieces of chicken wire pegged into the ground with wire.

Plant hardy perennials

There’ll be a good selection of hardy perennials – such as achillea, bergenia and foxgloves – in garden centres at the moment.

Now’s the ideal time to plant them as the soil is warm and moist, which will mean the plants’ roots have time to get established before winter sets in. It’s also a great time to plant container-grown trees, climbers and shrubs.