Gardening factsheets Fruit, vegetables and nuts
Growing your own fruit and veg is made easy with our expert tips
Fruit, veg and nuts
Apple pruning (67kb)
Avocado pear (167kb)
Cherry pruning (212kb)
Growing cape gooseberry (156kb)
Growing dates (163kb)
Growing ginger (162kb)
Growing kiwi (163kb)
Growing kumquat & other citrus (161kb)
Growing lychee (161kb)
Growing mango (163kb)
Growing passion fruit (172kb)
Growing peanuts (163kb)
Growing pineapples (163kb)
Growing pomegranate (162kb)
Growing squash (163kb)
Growing tomatoes (95kb)
Raised beds for vegetables (80kb)
Peach pruning (477kb)
Training apples & pears (264kb)
Vegetable cake recipes (45kb)
Vegetable planner (71kb)
Why grow vegetables? (65kb)