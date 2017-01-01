Gardening factsheets Pests & diseases A-L
Free expert information on garden pests from acer problems to lily beetle
A
Allium leaf miner (70kb)
Ants (70kb)
Aphids on apples & pears (71kb)
Aphids on cherry & plum (49kb)
Aphids on soft fruit (72kb)
Aphids on vegetables (72kb)
Apple & pear canker (68kb)
Apple powdery mildew (68kb)
Apple sawfly (69kb)
Apple scab & pear scab (48kb)
Asparagus problems (72kb)
Azalea gall (46kb)
D
Damping off (77kb)
Deer (71kb)
F
Fairy rings (49kb)
Fireblight (70kb)
Flea beetles (69kb)
Foxes & badgers (66kb)
Fruit tree mites (73kb)
Fungus gnats (66kb)
B
Bacterial canker (70kb)
Bean seed flies (65kb)
Bees & wasps (75kb)
Bird problems (64kb)
Bitter pit & Blossom end rot (66kb)
Blackcurrant reversion (68kb)
Blackfly (72kb)
Box blight and box sucker (75kb)
Bracket fungi (75kb)
Brassica diseases (75kb)
Brassica viruses (66kb)
Broad bean problems (67kb)
Brown rot (70kb)
G
Gooseberry mildew & sawfly (70kb)
Greenfly (70kb)
Grey mould (64kb)
H
Harlequin ladybirds (63kb)
Horse chestnut bark problems (63kb)
Horse chestnut leaf problems (63kb)
Honey fungus (63kb)
C
Cabbage root fly (70kb)
Camellia problems (72kb)
Capsid bugs (69kb)
Carrot fly (68kb)
Caterpillars, Cabbage (70kb)
Caterpillars, Fruit tree (74kb)
Chafer grubs (68kb)
Chrysanthemum rusts (69kb)
Clubroot (68kb)
Codling moth (72kb)
Cutworms (72kb)
Cushion scale (72kb)
L
Lawn diseases (73kb)
Lawn weeds (73kb)
Leafhoppers (68kb)
Leaf miners (72kb)
Leatherjackets (71kb)
Leek moth (72kb)
Lily beetle (71kb)