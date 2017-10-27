Open banking: sharing your financial data

Open banking gives you more control over how you share your financial data, but there are risks involved. We explain what to expect when this new regulation comes into play from January 2018.

What is open banking?

Wouldn’t it be handy to log into one website, or open one app on your phone, and see all of your accounts – your credit card, bank account and savings – in one place?

From January 2018, that should be possible, thanks to a new initiative called ‘open banking’.

A new set of rules are being introduced across the European Union, that require banks, building societies and other financial providers to let customers easily and securely share their financial data, including transaction history and spending behaviour with other banks and regulated third-party providers.

It covers all payments accounts, including current accounts, flexible savings accounts, e-money accounts and credit cards - assuming you can manage all of these products online or via a smartphone app.

Furthermore, the Competition and Markets Authority is forcing the nine largest current account providers (Allied Irish Bank, Bank of Ireland, Barclays, Danske, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, Nationwide, RBS Group, Santander) to open up their customers’ transaction data, if they give them permission to do so.

Banks must be ready to do this by 13 January 2018. So, what’s open banking all about? In this guide, find out:

How will banks share my data through open banking?

Banks will be able to share customer data by publishing what’s known as ‘open APIs’ or application programming interfaces.

This technology is already used by many well-known companies to provide integrated digital services.

For example, Uber overlaps with Google Maps so that customers can request a ride without having to switch to the Uber app, while travel app Citymapper connects to Transport for London data.

What are the benefits of open banking?

The aim is to encourage innovation and improve competition, by making it easier for you to hold multiple accounts and compare or switch financial products.

Ultimately, it could allow you to manage all of your financial accounts and household bills through a single digital platform, with the option of allowing apps to ‘plug in’ and offer more personalised and intuitive services.

For example, an app might help you avoid charges or boost your savings by automatically moving money between various accounts. Open banking could also spur action in other markets, by encouraging you to look at your energy or phone bills.

Can’t I already share my data with money apps?

It is already possible to share your banking data with personal finance apps such as Chip (which automatically diverts spare cash to a savings account based on your spending habits) and MoneyHub (which lets you view all of your accounts, cards, loans and investments in one place).

However, using these money apps means you have to hand over your bank login details and give them permission to collect or ‘scrape’ the data. This can expose you to unknown liability in the event of fraud, because current account terms and conditions prohibit the sharing of security details.

One key benefit of open banking is that you’ll be able to authorise third-party access without having to reveal your login details to anyone other than your bank.

Do I have to share my banking data?

No, if you don’t want to share your data, you don’t have to. Third-party providers will need your explicit permission before they access your data through open APIs.

That means you don’t have to opt-out – if you do nothing, your data will not be shared without your consent.

Will open banking be a flop – like Midata?

The big high-street banks will be keeping a close eye on tech giants such as Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon, all of which have the status to transform the payments and banking industry once they have access to bank’s customer data.

In the future, it could be the tech firms that manage every aspect of your finances, and banks could be relegated to holding your salary and nothing else.

That said, it’s too early to say whether many consumers will take advantage of open banking, although it’s worth remembering that – the government’s previous attempt to encourage switching by opening up banking data – failed to have any meaningful impact.

Some banks have been quick to embrace the upcoming changes. For instance, HSBC's online-only brand First Direct has partnered with fintech Bud so that customers can see all of their accounts in one place – including those from other providers – and make use of various money-management tools.

The trial will include 2,000 first direct customers and up to 4,000 non-customers, running for six months from December.

HSBC has also invited 10,000 customers to trial its new app ‘HSBC Beta’ which allows you to add accounts from up to 21 different banks so that you can see all of your current accounts, loans, mortgages and savings in one place.

This will be available to all customers from early 2018, with extra features such as Safe Balance (which shows how much disposable money you have before the next payday) and Spend Analysis (which lets you add tags, notes and photos to transactions).

Who is liable for unauthorised payments in open banking?

If you notice a payment that you didn’t authorise, you can make a claim from your bank, even if that payment has been initiated through a third-party provider.

Your bank must refund you immediately, unless they have grounds to suspect fraud or negligence. If the third-party was at fault, the bank can recover the funds from them.

However, Which? is concerned that open banking could lead to a higher number of authorised push payment scams, where fraudsters trick account holders into making a payment or transfer, often by posing as their bank or the police.

Our super-complaint on bank-transfer scams has called on the Payment Systems Regulator to ensure banks better protect customers who are tricked into sending money to a fraudster. It will publish a report in November on what progress has been made.

What open banking protections are in place?

Banks have started to update their current account terms and conditions, and interestingly, Co-op Bank, HSBC and Santander all state that the customer will be responsible for checking that the third-party provider they want to use is authorised, not the bank.

Open Banking Ltd – which has been set up by the CMA to deliver open banking – told Which? that banks and third-party providers can only ‘talk’ to each other via the Open Banking Directory – the IT platform which makes it possible for them to exchange information securely via open APIs – and to be enrolled on the directory, they must be appropriately regulated.

You can also check the Financial Services Register to see if a third-party provider is regulated. And, if you have a complaint about a provider, you will still have access to:

the Financial Ombudsman Service if you have a dispute or complaint that you can’t get resolved;

or the Financial Services Compensation Scheme if they go bust.

If you decide you no longer want a third-party provider to have access to your data, you should be able to easily revoke consent.

Open Banking Ltd is working with the nine participating banks and building societies to provide an ‘authorisation dashboard’ showing which providers are authorised to access your cancel, and enabling you to easily cancel permission.

Third-party providers are also being encouraged to offer a dashboard that lets customers easily review and revoke their consent.

What are the risks to open banking?

Open banking should give you greater control over your money, but it raises critical questions about data privacy, security, and financial exclusion.

Even regulated firms aren’t immune from cyberattacks, as evidenced by the recent Equifax data breach, and bank account transactions can include highly sensitive personal data about spending habits, political affiliations, medical care, family and friends.

Open Banking Ltd says: ‘The regulated third-party provider the consumer has given their consent to for sharing their data with, is responsible for ensuring any personal data they process, store or transfer is appropriately and securely protected.

‘The consumer can directly complain to the third-party provider in the first instance, and should this not resolve the issue, they can lodge a complaint with the FOS. They can also lodge a complaint with the Information Commissioners Office.’

But, with a complicated chain of providers sharing access to your data, multiple parties could be potentially liable for loss of a personal customer’s data though error, attack, or fraud.

The issue of ‘consent’ also needs to be looked at carefully, so that consumers understand exactly what they are agreeing to when they share their data.

Which? will be watching closely to make sure financial and data regulators work hard to safeguard consumers in this context, and build trust in these new services.

Open banking for small businesses

Small businesses (SMEs) are also set to benefit from open banking – and we have a good idea of what this might look like thanks to an initiative called the ‘Open Up Challenge’.

Launched in February 2017 by UK charity Nesta, this called on fintechs and start-ups to propose apps and services for small businesses.

The 20 successful entrants received a £50,000 up-front development grant and are now competing to share in a £1m reward.

They have access to a ‘Data Sandbox’, containing anonymised UK banking transaction datasets and open APIs, to help develop their products in line with the new standards for open banking.

The next stage of the competition begins in 2018, with a further £2m prize open to five successful teams.

The competition regulator has asked the eight largest SME banking providers to provide the funding for this challenge (Allied Irish Bank, Bank of Ireland UK, Barclays, Danske, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, RBS Group, Santander)