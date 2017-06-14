Best credit card deals
Best cash back credit cards
By Rob Goodman
Cash back credit cards and reward credit cards let you earn a percentage of your overall spend, which is either paid back on to your card as credit or via in-store vouchers.
Our two-minute video explains whether they're likely to be the right choice for you.
The Which? credit card comparison tables let you search all available cards from all providers large and small to choose the best deals based on quality of service as well as cost and benefits.
Choosing the best cash back credit cards
Credit cards that offer cash back on purchases are the best option if you only use them to spend, rather than borrow.
Many of these cards charge an annual fee, but if you regularly spend on your card and repay the balance in full each month, you could earn hundreds of pounds a year.
The rate of cash back offered on everyday purchases is a key consideration when choosing between these cards, but it's not the only one.
You should also consider any caps or introductory offers that are in place, and how often the card pays out. Some cards may also require a minimum yearly spend before you can qualify for cash back.
It's also worth noting that some cards will only pay cash back in the form of vouchers, or on particular types of purchases (eg petrol, transport or items from certain stores). You should consider how much money you are likely to spend on these purchases before applying for these cards.
Getting the most out of cash back credit cards
There are only two things to remember in order to get the most out of your cash back credit card:
- use it as much as possible
- make sure you pay off the balance in full every month.
The best cash back credit cards reward you every time you make a purchase, so it makes sense to use this instead of cash or debit cards whenever you can.
Don't spend more than you can afford to pay back at the end of the month though, as the interest is likely to outweigh any rewards.
With this in mind, we recommend you set up a direct debit from another bank account to pay off your balance in full every month.
Cash back credit cards – don't spend more than you can afford
If you're likely to spend more than you can afford to pay back at the end of each month, you're better off applying for a card that offers 0% interest on purchases.
If you're already paying interest on credit card debt, it's worth considering a card that offers 0% on balance transfers.
