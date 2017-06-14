Best credit cards for bad credit

Everything you need to know about credit cards for those with poor credit history.

If you have a poor credit history, or no history at all, you should consider applying for a credit-builder credit card.

These cards are likely to have lower credit limits, higher interest rates and fewer benefits for cardholders than a traditional credit card, but they will allow you to boost your credit rating if used sensibly.

This will improve your chances of being accepted for loans or credit cards with better rates in the future.

How to choose the best credit card for bad credit

If you have a poor credit rating, you're unlikely to be able to access the best credit card deals. But there are plenty of cards specifically targeted at those with a poor credit score.

How to get the most out of your credit card for bad credit

These cards tend to have a low credit limit, and you should avoid exceeding this. Make sure you always pay your bill on time too, as not doing so will not only hit your pocket but affect your credit rating, too.

If you pay off your balance in full every month, it's possible to increase your credit score or build a positive credit history from scratch.

After a few months, it’s worth checking your credit report to see where you stand in the eyes of lenders. You should eventually find that you'll be able to access better credit card deals.

Credit cards for bad credit – how to use them

When using a credit card with high interest rates, you should be extra careful to ensure that no debt is left outstanding. With this in mind, it’s best to always do the following:

Keep your credit card spending to a reasonable limit and don’t exceed spending that you can comfortably repay.

Don't use your card for withdrawals from cash machines.

Set up a direct debit to ensure that your minimum payments are met in advance of the credit card payment date.

If you have a problem with a credit card payment, inform your provider as soon as possible.

If a credit card payment goes awry, which could cost you, lodge a claim with your credit card provider quoting Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974.

Check your credit file after a few months of using your card. If it has improved, then you can consider whether to apply for a better deal.