AA credit cards

Coming fifth in our customer survey, The AA is a Which? Recommended Provider. In our analysis, the provider had highly competitive deals in multiple categories, and customers gave the lender an impressive 70% score - giving thumbs up in particular for customer service, transparency and dealing with complaints.

Customer score =5th out of 29 credit card providers %





AA credit card highlights

Competitive low APR ('Low Rate') credit card

Lengthy 0% balance transfer and 0% purchase deals

No annual card fee

How we calculate these ratings

Credit card providers chosen for our Which? brand reviews are based on the most popular brands searched for online.

Customer scores are based on an online survey of respondents from the public, which received 7,043 responses in total. They are calculated using a combination of overall satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending the provider to a friend.

Star ratings shown for each category are scored independently of the customer score. These surveys are carried out every six months and customer scores are updated accordingly. Providers must receive a minimum sample size of 30 respondents to be included in our customer satisfaction tables.