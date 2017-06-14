Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Credit card companies

American Express credit card review

By Rob Goodman

Article 2 of 16

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

American Express credit card review

Find out how American Express has been rated in our latest customer satisfaction survey.

American Express credit card

American Express has two credit cards with excellent cash back deals. Its cards also boast generous loyalty rewards including the Nectar, Starpoints (hotels) and Avios (previously airmiles) schemes. The provider achieved an impressive 73% in our most recent credit card satisfaction survey (up from 70% previously), and is rated particularly well by customers for service and online convenience. However, decidedly uncompetitive interest rates keep Amex from being a Which? Recommended Provider.    

American Express icon

Customer score

=4th out of 30 credit card providers

 %
 


American Express credit card highlights

  • Generous cashback and rewards schemes
  • Excellent for customer service
  • Convenient to manage online

Visit Which? Money Compare to find out how Amex compares against other card providers.

American Express credit card satisfaction
Customer service
Value
Keeping you up to date with new deals
Communication of changes to terms and conditions
Clarity of statement
Transparency of charges and penalties
Dealing with queries and complaints
Rewards and cash back
Ability to manage online
Ability to manage by telephone banking
Charges for using your credit card abroad

Table notes:
Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category.
Where no stars are given, we received too few responses in our survey to award a score.

How we calculate these ratings

Credit card providers chosen for our Which? brand reviews are based on the most popular brands searched for online.

Customer scores are based on an online survey of the public, which received 5,952 responses in total. They are calculated using a combination of overall satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending the provider to a friend. 

Star ratings shown for each category are scored independently of the customer score. These surveys are carried out every six months and customer scores are updated accordingly. Providers must receive a minimum sample size of 30 respondents to be included in our customer satisfaction tables.

 

  • Last updated: November 2016
  • Updated by: Dean Sobers
SHARE THIS PAGE

previous

Best and worst credit card providers

next

Aqua credit card review

Which? Limited (registered in England and Wales number 00677665) is an Introducer Appointed Representative of Which? Financial Services Limited (registered in England and Wales number 07239342). Which? Financial Services Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 527029). Which? Mortgage Advisers and Which? Money Compare are trading names of Which? Financial Services Limited. Registered office: 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017