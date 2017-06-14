American Express credit card review

Find out how American Express has been rated in our latest customer satisfaction survey.

American Express credit card

American Express has two credit cards with excellent cash back deals. Its cards also boast generous loyalty rewards including the Nectar, Starpoints (hotels) and Avios (previously airmiles) schemes. The provider achieved an impressive 73% in our most recent credit card satisfaction survey (up from 70% previously), and is rated particularly well by customers for service and online convenience. However, decidedly uncompetitive interest rates keep Amex from being a Which? Recommended Provider.

Customer score =4th out of 30 credit card providers %





American Express credit card highlights

Generous cashback and rewards schemes

Excellent for customer service

Convenient to manage online

Visit Which? Money Compare to find out how Amex compares against other card providers.

American Express credit card satisfaction Customer service Value Keeping you up to date with new deals Communication of changes to terms and conditions Clarity of statement Transparency of charges and penalties Dealing with queries and complaints Rewards and cash back Ability to manage online Ability to manage by telephone banking Charges for using your credit card abroad Table notes:

Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category.

Where no stars are given, we received too few responses in our survey to award a score.

How we calculate these ratings

Credit card providers chosen for our Which? brand reviews are based on the most popular brands searched for online.

Customer scores are based on an online survey of the public, which received 5,952 responses in total. They are calculated using a combination of overall satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending the provider to a friend.

Star ratings shown for each category are scored independently of the customer score. These surveys are carried out every six months and customer scores are updated accordingly. Providers must receive a minimum sample size of 30 respondents to be included in our customer satisfaction tables.