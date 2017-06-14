Aqua credit card review

Find out how Aqua has been rated in our latest customer satisfaction survey.

Aqua credit card

Aqua customers gave the provider a mediocre 60% (fifth from bottom) in our credit card satisfaction survey – though were satisfied with the straightforwardness of managing its cards online. Aqua specialises in lending to borrowers with a tainted or limited credit history yet charges rates (starting at 34.9% APR) that are above average even in this sector.

Aqua credit card highlights

The Aqua Advance and Reward cards make no additional charges for overseas spending

The application process and ability to manage cards online are rated well by customers

Customers are given free unlimited access to their credit report

Aqua credit card satisfaction

Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category.

Where no stars are given, we received too few responses in our survey to award a score.

How we calculate these ratings

Credit card providers chosen for our Which? brand reviews are based on the most popular brands searched for online.

Customer scores are based on an online survey of the public, which received 5,952 responses in total. They are calculated using a combination of overall satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending the provider to a friend.

Star ratings shown for each category are scored independently of the customer score. These surveys are carried out every six months and customer scores are updated accordingly. Providers must receive a minimum sample size of 30 respondents to be included in our customer satisfaction tables.