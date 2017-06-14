Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Credit card companies

Asda credit card review

By Rob Goodman

Article 4 of 16

Find out how Asda has been rated in our latest customer satisfaction survey.

Asda Money credit card

Asda Money came ninth in our credit card satisfaction survey with a commendable 70% score. However, despite having a decent rewards scheme (paying a penny back in vouchers for every pound spent in Asda), its card didn't fare highly enough in our analysis to gain it Which? Recommended Provider status.

Customer score

9th out of 30 credit card providers

Asda Money credit card highlights

  • Good for rewards
  • Rated well for clarity of statements and online use
  • 15-month 0% balance-transfer period

Visit the Which? Money Compare credit card comparison tables to find out how it compares against other cards.

Asda credit card satisfaction
Customer service
Value
Keeping you up to date with new deals
Communication of changes to terms and conditions
Clarity of statement
Transparency of charges and penalties
Dealing with queries and complaints
Rewards and cash back
Ability to manage online
Ability to manage by telephone banking
Charges for using your credit card abroad

Table notes:
Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category.
Where no stars are given, we received too few responses in our survey to award a score.

How we calculate these ratings

Credit card providers chosen for our Which? brand reviews are based on the most popular brands searched for online.

Customer scores are based on an online survey of the public, which received 5,952 responses in total. They are calculated using a combination of overall satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending the provider to a friend. 

Star ratings shown for each category are scored independently of the customer score. These surveys are carried out every six months and customer scores are updated accordingly. Providers must receive a minimum sample size of 30 respondents to be included in our customer satisfaction tables.

  • Last updated: November 2016
  • Updated by: Dean Sobers
