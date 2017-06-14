Asda credit card review

Find out how Asda has been rated in our latest customer satisfaction survey.

Asda Money credit card

Asda Money came ninth in our credit card satisfaction survey with a commendable 70% score. However, despite having a decent rewards scheme (paying a penny back in vouchers for every pound spent in Asda), its card didn't fare highly enough in our analysis to gain it Which? Recommended Provider status.

Customer score 9th out of 30 credit card providers %





Asda Money credit card highlights

Good for rewards

Rated well for clarity of statements and online use

15-month 0% balance-transfer period

Visit the Which? Money Compare credit card comparison tables to find out how it compares against other cards.

Asda credit card satisfaction Customer service Value Keeping you up to date with new deals Communication of changes to terms and conditions Clarity of statement Transparency of charges and penalties Dealing with queries and complaints Rewards and cash back Ability to manage online Ability to manage by telephone banking Charges for using your credit card abroad Table notes:

Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category.

Where no stars are given, we received too few responses in our survey to award a score.

How we calculate these ratings

Credit card providers chosen for our Which? brand reviews are based on the most popular brands searched for online.

Customer scores are based on an online survey of the public, which received 5,952 responses in total. They are calculated using a combination of overall satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending the provider to a friend.

Star ratings shown for each category are scored independently of the customer score. These surveys are carried out every six months and customer scores are updated accordingly. Providers must receive a minimum sample size of 30 respondents to be included in our customer satisfaction tables.