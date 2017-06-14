Barclaycard credit card review

Find out how Barclaycard has been rated in our latest customer satisfaction survey.

Barclaycard credit card

Barclaycard is the biggest provider of credit cards in the UK. It offers an attractive 0% balance-transfer deal and also provides competitive rates for those with average or limited credit histories. Customers have given their thumbs up to its mobile app as a means of managing the card. However, it's overall score of 64% put it in the middle (16th place) of our table..

Customer score =16th out of 30 credit card providers %





Barclaycard credit card highlights

Offers one of the longest 0% balance transfer deals

Comparatively good rates for building credit

Easy to manage online or by phone

