Best and worst credit card providers

Find out how 30 credit card providers have been rated by their customers.

The table below shows the customer scores for 30 card providers, as well as the ones that have been awarded Which? Recommended Provider (WRP) status.

Only card providers that combine high levels of customer satisfaction with products that meet the standards of our researchers can become a WRP.

To be a Which? Recommended Provider a credit card company must:

have a customer score of at least 70% in our latest customer satisfaction survey

have at least one top-ten card in at least one of our Which? Money Compare tables

be signed up to the Lending Code

not have a representative APR of more than 20% on any of its mainstream cards.

Best and worst providers for customer satisfaction

If you're looking for a credit card, Which? Money Compare lets you search available cards, from providers large and small, to help you find the best deal based on quality of service, as well as costs and benefits.

Best and worst credit card providers Credit card company Keeping you up to date with new deals Dealing with queries Ability to manage online Customer service Rewards and cash back Customer score John Lewis/Waitrose 80% British Airways 76% Nationwide BS 76% American Express 73% Saga - 73% First Direct 72% TSB 72% AA - 72% Asda Money 70% Smile - - - - 69% HSBC 68% Virgin Money 66% Halifax 66% Post Office - 66% Tesco Bank 65% Marks and Spencer Bank 64% Santander 64% Barclaycard 64% Bank of Scotland 64% Capital One 64% Co-operative Bank 63% Lloyds Bank 62% MBNA 62% Sainsbury's Bank 62% Amazon.co.uk - 61% Aqua - - 60% NatWest 59% Royal Bank of Scotland 57% Debenhams 51% Vanquis Bank - 43% Table Notes:

The average customer score is 66%. Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction with each area. Customer scores are worked out using a combination of overall satisfaction and likelihood of recommending the provider to a friend. If two or more brands show the same overall score, they are ranked alphabetically. Providers must receive a minimum sample size of 30 for inclusion in the table. Where a '-' is shown we have insufficient sample size (less than 30) to calculate a star rating.

How we calculate the customer score

In October 2016, we surveyed respondents from the general public about their credit card providers. The table above is based on 5,952 responses and shows which of the 30 credit card providers we were able to rate have the most and least-satisfied customers.

The customer score is based on a combination of overall satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending the provider to a friend. If two or more providers have the same score, they are ranked alphabetically. Providers must have a minimum sample size of 30 respondents to be included.