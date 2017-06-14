Credit card companies
Best and worst credit card providers
By Rob Goodman
Article 1 of 16
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Best and worst credit card providers
Find out how 30 credit card providers have been rated by their customers.
The table below shows the customer scores for 30 card providers, as well as the ones that have been awarded Which? Recommended Provider (WRP) status.
Only card providers that combine high levels of customer satisfaction with products that meet the standards of our researchers can become a WRP.
To be a Which? Recommended Provider a credit card company must:
- have a customer score of at least 70% in our latest customer satisfaction survey
- have at least one top-ten card in at least one of our Which? Money Compare tables
- be signed up to the Lending Code
- not have a representative APR of more than 20% on any of its mainstream cards.
Best and worst providers for customer satisfaction
If you're looking for a credit card, Which? Money Compare lets you search available cards, from providers large and small, to help you find the best deal based on quality of service, as well as costs and benefits.
|Best and worst credit card providers
|Credit card company
|Keeping you up to date with new deals
|Dealing with queries
|Ability to manage online
|Customer service
|Rewards and cash back
|Customer score
|John Lewis/Waitrose
|80%
|British Airways
|76%
|
Nationwide BS
|76%
|American Express
|73%
|
Saga
|-
|73%
|First Direct
|72%
|TSB
|72%
|AA
|-
|72%
|Asda Money
|70%
|Smile
|-
|-
|-
|-
|69%
|HSBC
|68%
|Virgin Money
|66%
|Halifax
|66%
|-
|66%
|Tesco Bank
|65%
|Marks and Spencer Bank
|64%
|Santander
|64%
|Barclaycard
|64%
|Bank of Scotland
|64%
|Capital One
|64%
|Co-operative Bank
|63%
|Lloyds Bank
|62%
|MBNA
|62%
|Sainsbury's Bank
|62%
|Amazon.co.uk
|-
|61%
|Aqua
|-
|-
|60%
|NatWest
|59%
|Royal Bank of Scotland
|57%
|Debenhams
|51%
|Vanquis Bank
|-
|43%
Table Notes:
The average customer score is 66%. Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction with each area. Customer scores are worked out using a combination of overall satisfaction and likelihood of recommending the provider to a friend. If two or more brands show the same overall score, they are ranked alphabetically. Providers must receive a minimum sample size of 30 for inclusion in the table. Where a '-' is shown we have insufficient sample size (less than 30) to calculate a star rating.
How we calculate the customer score
In October 2016, we surveyed respondents from the general public about their credit card providers. The table above is based on 5,952 responses and shows which of the 30 credit card providers we were able to rate have the most and least-satisfied customers.
The customer score is based on a combination of overall satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending the provider to a friend. If two or more providers have the same score, they are ranked alphabetically. Providers must have a minimum sample size of 30 respondents to be included.
- Last updated: November 2016
- Updated by: Dean Sobers