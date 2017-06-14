Capital One credit card review

Find out how Capital One has been rated in our latest customer satisfaction survey.

Capital One credit cards

Customers have put Capital One in an unceremonious 20th place in our table – though its score has climbed eight points (to 63%) since our last survey. It's Classic Platinum card, with a rate of 29.8% APR, ranks decently among cards designed to help borrowers build their credit rating.

Customer score =20th out of 30 credit card providers %





Capital One credit card highlights

Easy to manage online and by phone

Good card for building credit rating

Can manage card by smartphone apps

Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category.

Where no stars are given, we received too few responses in our survey to award a score.

How we calculate these ratings

Credit card providers chosen for our Which? brand reviews are based on the most popular brands searched for online.

Customer scores are based on an online survey of the public, which received 5,952 responses in total. They are calculated using a combination of overall satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending the provider to a friend.

Star ratings shown for each category are scored independently of the customer score. These surveys are carried out every six months and customer scores are updated accordingly. Providers must receive a minimum sample size of 30 respondents to be included in our customer satisfaction tables.