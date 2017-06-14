Halifax credit card review

Find out how Halifax has been rated in our latest customer satisfaction survey.

Halifax credit card

Halifax, the third-largest credit card provider in the UK, scores average for customer score in our credit card satisfaction survey. The lender has a lot to offer across its range of cards, though, with a leading balance transfer deal and, a top rate for its Low Rate Credit Card. Customers also rate its cards for low fees when spending abroad.

Customer score =12th out of 30 credit card providers %





Halifax credit card highlights

Leading balance-transfer card

Its Clarity cards make no additional charge for overseas spending

Low Rate credit card charges one of the best available rates

Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category.

Where no stars are given, we received too few responses in our survey to award a score.

How we calculate these ratings

Credit card providers chosen for our Which? brand reviews are based on the most popular brands searched for online.

Customer scores are based on an online survey of the public, which received 5,952 responses in total. They are calculated using a combination of overall satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending the provider to a friend.

Star ratings shown for each category are scored independently of the customer score. These surveys are carried out every six months and customer scores are updated accordingly. Providers must receive a minimum sample size of 30 respondents to be included in our customer satisfaction tables.