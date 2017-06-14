John Lewis credit card review

Find out how John Lewis has been rated in our latest customer satisfaction survey.

John Lewis credit card

A high scorer in almost every Which? credit card satisfaction survey since 2010, John Lewis retains a comfortable lead in our table, getting top marks for service in several areas. However, while it will appeal to John Lewis and Waitrose shoppers for its rewards scheme, has a 0% balance-transfer deal (six months) and a better-than-average rate for purchases (16.9% APR), it wasn't quite competitive enough in any of its features to be a Which? Recommended Provider .

John Lewis Partnership credit card highlights

You can earn rewards points when you shop, redeemable as John Lewis and Waitrose vouchers

0% balance-transfer deal

John Lewis credit card satisfaction

Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category.

Where no stars are given, we received too few responses in our survey to award a score.

How we calculate these ratings

Credit card providers chosen for our Which? brand reviews are based on the most popular brands searched for online.

Customer scores are based on an online survey of the public, which received 5,952 responses. They are calculated using a combination of overall satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending the provider to a friend.

Star ratings shown for each category are scored independently of the customer score. These surveys are carried out every six months and customer scores are updated accordingly. Providers must receive a minimum sample size of 30 respondents to be included in our customer satisfaction tables.