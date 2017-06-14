Marks and Spencer credit card review

Find out how Marks and Spencer has been rated in our latest customer satisfaction survey.

Marks and Spencer credit card

M&S comes 16th in October's credit card satisfaction survey, with a score of 64% – a slight reduction on the 67% attained in the previous survey. The card has a dual 0% interest period – 25 months' interest-free purchases and 25 months for balance transfers. You can earn points on your purchases for M&S vouchers.

Customer score =16th out of 30 credit card providers %





Marks and Spencer credit card highlights

Rewards scheme

Decent dual 0% deal

Rated highly for the clarity of its statements

Marks and Spencer credit card satisfaction Customer service Application process Value Keeping you up to date with new deals Communication of changes to terms and conditions Clarity of statement Transparency of charges and penalties Dealing with queries and complaints Rewards and cash back Ability to manage online Ability to manage by telephone banking Charges for using your credit card abroad Table notes:

Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category.

Where no stars are given, we received too few responses in our survey to award a score.

How we calculate these ratings

Credit card providers chosen for our Which? brand reviews are based on the most popular brands searched for online.

Customer scores are based on an online survey of the public, which received 5,952 responses in total. They are calculated using a combination of overall satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending the provider to a friend.

Star ratings shown for each category are scored independently of the customer score. These surveys are carried out every six months and customer scores are updated accordingly. Providers must receive a minimum sample size of 30 respondents to be included in our customer satisfaction tables.