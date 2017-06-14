MBNA credit card review

Find out how MBNA has been rated in our latest customer satisfaction survey.

MBNA credit cards

If you own a charity, football or airline-branded credit card, it’s quite likely to have been issued by MBNA, the largest provider of 'affinity' cards in the UK. When we analysed the market, MBNA cards appeared in the top ten deals for balance transfers, low purchase rates, overseas spending (where the issuer's Everyday Plus card topped the table) and rebuilding credit. However, there's room for improvement as far as customer satisfaction is concerned, with the lender coming 20th overall in our table.

Customer score 22nd out of 30 credit card providers %





MBNA credit card highlights

39 month 0% balance-transfer deals on MBNA branded cards

A great low-rate card with no fees for use abroad

A large range of donation-based charity and football credit cards

MBNA credit card satisfaction Customer service Value Keeping you up to date with new deals Communication of changes to terms and conditions Clarity of statement Transparency of charges and penalties Dealing with queries and complaints Dealing with complaints Rewards and cash back Ability to manage online Ability to manage by telephone banking Charges for using your credit card abroad Table notes:

Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category.

Where no stars are given, we received too few responses in our survey to award a score.

