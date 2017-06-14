Nationwide credit card review

Find out how Nationwide has been rated in our latest customer satisfaction survey.

Nationwide credit cards

Coming joint second with British Airways in our customer survey, Nationwide Building Society is a Which? Recommended Provider. Not only does it get the thumbs up from customers for service, but its cards are also among the most competitive for cash back and spending money abroad. In order to take out a Nationwide card, however, you will also need to be a Nationwide current-account holder.

Customer score =2nd out of 30 credit card providers





Nationwide credit card highlights

A good card for use abroad, with cash back on UK spending (this card is tied to Nationwide's Flex current account)

Nationwide credit cards use the Visa network

Great at dealing with customer queries

Nationwide credit card satisfaction Customer service Application process Value Keeping you up to date with new deals Communication of changes to terms and conditions Clarity of statement Transparency of charges and penalties Dealing with queries Dealing with complaints Rewards and cash back Ability to manage online Ability to manage by telephone banking Charges for using your credit card abroad Table notes:

Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category.

Where no stars are given, we received too few responses in our survey to award a score.

How we calculate these ratings

Credit card providers chosen for our Which? brand reviews are based on the most popular brands searched for online.

Customer scores are based on an online survey of respondents from the public, which received 5,952 responses in total. They are calculated using a combination of overall satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending the provider to a friend.

Star ratings shown for each category are scored independently of the customer score. These surveys are carried out every six months and customer scores are updated accordingly. Providers must receive a minimum sample size of 30 respondents to be included in our customer satisfaction tables.