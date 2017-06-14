NatWest credit card review

Find out how NatWest has been rated in our latest customer satisfaction survey.

NatWest credit cards

NatWest's score of 59% places it 27th in our Customer Score tables. Customers told us they were less than over the moon about how well the provider keeps them up to date with new deals and how clear its fees are That said, the bank still has offers cards with competitive rates.

Customer score =27th out of 30 credit card providers





NatWest credit card highlights

Competitive interest rates for purchases

Good for smartphone management and clarity of statements

No fee for money transfer

NatWest credit card satisfaction Customer service Value Keeping you up to date with new deals Communication of changes to terms and conditions Clarity of statement Transparency of charges and penalties Dealing with queries Dealing with complaints Rewards and cash back Ability to manage online Ability to manage by telephone banking Charges for using your credit card abroad Table notes:

Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category.

Where no stars are given, we received too few responses in our survey to award a score.

How we calculate these ratings

Credit card providers chosen for our Which? brand reviews are based on the most popular brands searched for online.

Customer scores are based on an online survey of respondents from the public, which received 5,952 responses in total. They are calculated using a combination of overall satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending the provider to a friend.

Star ratings shown for each category are scored independently of the customer score. These surveys are carried out every six months and customer scores are updated accordingly. Providers must receive a minimum sample size of 30 respondents to be included in our customer satisfaction tables.