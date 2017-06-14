Post Office credit card review

Find out how the Post Office has been rated in our latest customer satisfaction survey.

Post Office credit card

The Post Office comes 12th in our tables with a score of 66%. It's Platinum card attracts high praise for its (lack of) overseas charges. But the provider has competitive offerings in multiple areas - in particular, including a 2 year 0% purchase deal and a three year 0% balance transfer card.

Customer score =12th out of 30 credit card providers %





Post Office credit card highlights

Offers a good card for overseas spending with option to buy travel money from the Post Office fee-free

Good balance-transfer card

Matched Card offers a lengthy 0% purchases term

Post Office credit card satisfaction Customer service Value Keeping you up to date with new deals Communication of changes to terms and conditions Clarity of statement Transparency of charges and penalties Dealing with queries Dealing with complaints Rewards and cash back Ability to manage online Ability to manage by telephone banking Charges for using your credit card abroad Table notes:

Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category.

Where no stars are given, we received too few responses in our survey to award a score.

How we calculate these ratings

Credit card providers chosen for our Which? brand reviews are based on the most popular brands searched for online.

Customer scores are based on an online survey of respondents from the public, which received 5,952 responses in total. They are calculated using a combination of overall satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending the provider to a friend.

Star ratings shown for each category are scored independently of the customer score. These surveys are carried out every six months and customer scores are updated accordingly. Providers must receive a minimum sample size of 30 respondents to be included in our customer satisfaction tables.