Saga holds on to its Recommended Provider status for the fifth time in a row with a customer score of 73% - or fourth in our table. Customers have high praise of its low overseas charges - but also give the lender full marks for dealing with queries and resolving complaints. In order to successfully apply for a Saga credit card, you need to be over 50.

No foreign loading fees

Reasonably low interest rate

Rated by customers as good value for money

Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category.

Where no stars are given, we received too few responses in our survey to award a score.

How we calculate these ratings

Credit card providers chosen for our Which? brand reviews are based on the most popular brands searched for online.

Customer scores are based on an online survey of respondents from the public, which received 5,952 responses in total. They are calculated using a combination of overall satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending the provider to a friend.

Star ratings shown for each category are scored independently of the customer score. These surveys are carried out every six months and customer scores are updated accordingly. Providers must receive a minimum sample size of 30 respondents to be included in our customer satisfaction tables.