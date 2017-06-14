Tesco credit card review

Find out how Tesco Bank has been rated in our latest customer satisfaction survey.

Tesco credit cards

Tesco comes fifteenth (halfway down) in our satisfaction table with a score of 65%. While the its customers aren't queuing up to sing its praises, our analysis found several excellent deals from the supermarket bank. It has offerings among the top ten for introductory zero interest balance transfer and purchase deals, a leading low interest rate card, and a competitive card for customers trying to build their credit rating.

Tesco credit card highlights

A great low-APR card

Decent reward scheme

A competitive card for building up credit

Visit Which? Money compare to find out how they compare with other cards on the market.

Star ratings out of five show levels of satisfaction for each category.

Where no stars are given, we received too few responses in our survey to award a score.

How we calculate these ratings

Credit card providers chosen for our Which? brand reviews are based on the most popular brands searched for online.

Customer scores are based on an online survey of respondents from the public, which received 5,952 responses in total. They are calculated using a combination of overall satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending the provider to a friend.

Star ratings shown for each category are scored independently of the customer score. These surveys are carried out every six months and customer scores are updated accordingly. Providers must receive a minimum sample size of 30 respondents to be included in our customer satisfaction tables.