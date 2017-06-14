How to find the best credit card in 3 steps

Discover which credit card would be the most appropriate for your spending habits with our handy tool.

Credit cards can help you manage your finances in a number of ways, depending on what type of card you choose.

Balance transfer credit cards can help reduce the cost of existing debt, while those who can afford to pay off their bill in full can take advantage of a cash back credit card to earn as they spend every month.

Whatever type of credit card deal you're looking for, the Which? Money Compare comparison tables lets you search hundreds of credit cards to help you choose the most suitable deal for you, based on quality of service as well as cost and benefits.

The tool below, featuring links to the Which? Money Compare tables, makes it simple for you to find the best credit card for your needs.

The quiz highlights the most commonly used credit cards but there are other types that might better suit you. If you travel abroad regularly, for example, you might consider applying for a credit card that charges low fees on overseas spending. To compare the different types of credit card deal, go to Which? Money Compare.

We know that customer service is also an important factor for many of you when choosing a credit card. That's why the Which? Money Compare comparison tables display our unique customer satisfaction ratings for credit card providers alongside each card.