Prepaid Euro and Dollar card reviews

Discover which are the best prepaid cards to use if you're paying in euros or dollars.

Best euro and dollar prepaid cards

If you're heading to a country that uses the euro or US dollar as its currency, the prepaid cards in the table below are ranked by a combination of exchange rate, load and cash machine fees. By loading the card with euros or dollars before you travel, you can set the exchange rate at a time when rates are in your favour.

Sterling prepaid cards are not restricted to a particular currency, and our analysis shows that, in some cases, they can be as competitive as their euro/dollar counterparts.

Alternatively, a credit card with low fees on overseas spending can work out as the best option for purchases made abroad, as long as the bill is paid off in full each month.

Table last updated in May 2017.

Euro and dollar prepaid cards Card name Cost of card Foreign ATM fee Top-up fee debit card Top-up options AA Euro Prepaid Card Free if over £100 c 1.5 EURO (h) Free Internet Bread FX Euro card Free (g) € 1.50 Free Internet CaxtonFX Currency Card Free Free Free Internet / phone / SMS Easyjet Euro Currency Card Free if over £100 e Free Free Internet Fair FX Everywhere Card Free if over £200 d €1.5/$2 Free Internet ICE Travellers Cashcard Euro/Dollar Free is over £700 f Free Free Internet Moneycorp Explorer Card Free Free (only if on Red Explorer Card) €1.75/$2.30 (on White Explorer Card) Free Internet/Phone/Branch PFS Travel Money Card (Euro/Dollar) £8.95 2%(min €3.00 max €7.50) 2%(min $4.00 max $10.00) Free Post Office/ Internet/ Payzone Post Office Travel Money Card Free €2/$2.5 Free Internet / Branch / Mobile phone App / Phone Sainsbury's Cash Passport Free Free 2% (into GBP purse). Free for loads into all other currencies on your card) In store/ Internet / Phone Thomas Cook Multi-Currency Cash Passport Free €1.75/$2.5 2% Internet/Phone/ Mobile phone app/ Bank transfer Thomson Travel Money Card Free €2/$3 Free Branch / Internet / mobile phone app Travelex Money Card Free Free Free for FX loads, 2% for GBP loads. Internet / Phone / Branch Virgin Money Prepaid Travel Mastercard Free €1.5/$2 Free Internet We Swap Free €1.75, $2.25 a 1%-2%b Internet Table notes:

a For withdrawals under £200 b Depending on how quickly you require the currency (2% - instant, 1.3% - 3 days, 1% - 1 week) For all users who registered prior to 08/05/2017 immediate swap fee is 1.4%. c Otherwise £9.95 d Otherwise £9.95 e Otherwise £5.95 f Otherwise £4.75 g £10 deposit required (refunded on first load) h If cash withdrawal is above £50/€50 then is free