Discover which are the best prepaid cards to use if you're paying in euros or dollars.
Best euro and dollar prepaid cards
If you're heading to a country that uses the euro or US dollar as its currency, the prepaid cards in the table below are ranked by a combination of exchange rate, load and cash machine fees. By loading the card with euros or dollars before you travel, you can set the exchange rate at a time when rates are in your favour.
Sterling prepaid cards are not restricted to a particular currency, and our analysis shows that, in some cases, they can be as competitive as their euro/dollar counterparts.
Alternatively, a credit card with low fees on overseas spending can work out as the best option for purchases made abroad, as long as the bill is paid off in full each month.
Table last updated in May 2017.
|Euro and dollar prepaid cards
|Card name
|Cost of card
|Foreign ATM fee
|Top-up fee debit card
|Top-up options
|AA Euro Prepaid Card
|Free if over £100c
|1.5 EURO (h)
|Free
|Internet
|Bread FX Euro card
|Free (g)
|€ 1.50
|Free
|Internet
|CaxtonFX Currency Card
|Free
|Free
|Free
|Internet / phone / SMS
|Easyjet Euro Currency Card
|Free if over £100e
|Free
|Free
|Internet
|Fair FX Everywhere Card
|Free if over £200d
|€1.5/$2
|Free
|Internet
|ICE Travellers Cashcard Euro/Dollar
|Free is over £700f
|Free
|Free
|Internet
|Moneycorp Explorer Card
|Free
|Free (only if on Red Explorer Card) €1.75/$2.30 (on White Explorer Card)
|Free
|Internet/Phone/Branch
|PFS Travel Money Card (Euro/Dollar)
|£8.95
|2%(min €3.00 max €7.50) 2%(min $4.00 max $10.00)
|Free
|Post Office/ Internet/ Payzone
|Post Office Travel Money Card
|Free
|€2/$2.5
|Free
|Internet / Branch / Mobile phone App / Phone
|Sainsbury's Cash Passport
|Free
|Free
|2% (into GBP purse). Free for loads into all other currencies on your card)
|In store/ Internet / Phone
|Thomas Cook Multi-Currency Cash Passport
|Free
|€1.75/$2.5
|2%
|Internet/Phone/ Mobile phone app/ Bank transfer
|Thomson Travel Money Card
|Free
|€2/$3
|Free
|Branch / Internet / mobile phone app
|Travelex Money Card
|Free
|Free
|Free for FX loads, 2% for GBP loads.
|Internet / Phone / Branch
|Virgin Money Prepaid Travel Mastercard
|Free
|€1.5/$2
|Free
|Internet
|We Swap
|Free
|€1.75, $2.25a
|1%-2%b
|Internet
a For withdrawals under £200 b Depending on how quickly you require the currency (2% - instant, 1.3% - 3 days, 1% - 1 week) For all users who registered prior to 08/05/2017 immediate swap fee is 1.4%. c Otherwise £9.95 d Otherwise £9.95 e Otherwise £5.95 f Otherwise £4.75 g £10 deposit required (refunded on first load) h If cash withdrawal is above £50/€50 then is free
