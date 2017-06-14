Free debt advice contacts
By Rob Goodman
If you're struggling with debt, these national organisations offer free, impartial help and advice.
Free debt advice organisations
Citizens Advice England and Wales – see website or telephone directory for regional telephone numbers
Citizens Advice Scotland – see website or telephone directory for regional telephone numbers
Citizens Advice Northern Ireland – see website or telephone directory for regional telephone numbers
National Debtline – 0808 808 4000. National Debtline also offers a free online service, My Money Steps.
StepChange Debt Charity – 0800 138 1111
Debt Action NI – 0800 917 4607
Debt Advice Foundation – 0800 043 4050
Debt Support Trust – 0800 085 0226
Payplan – 0800 280 2816
Community Money Advice – 01743 341929
There are also other organisations that offer free advice. Many offer localised face-to-face advice.
Remember: if a debt-advice organisation is unable to offer you a free debt solution that matches your personal circumstances, ask for a referral to a free alternative.
Business debt advice
Business Debtline – 0800 197 6026
Other useful contacts
Financial Ombudsman Service – 0800 023 4567
JobCentre Plus – see website or telephone directory for query-specific telephone numbers
The Insolvency Service – 0300 678 0015
Samaritans National Helpline – 0845 790 9090
