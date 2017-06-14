Free debt advice contacts

If you're struggling with debt, these national organisations offer free, impartial help and advice.

Free debt advice organisations

Citizens Advice England and Wales – see website or telephone directory for regional telephone numbers

Citizens Advice Scotland – see website or telephone directory for regional telephone numbers Citizens Advice Northern Ireland – see website or telephone directory for regional telephone numbers

National Debtline – 0808 808 4000. National Debtline also offers a free online service, My Money Steps.

StepChange Debt Charity – 0800 138 1111

Debt Action NI – 0800 917 4607

Debt Advice Foundation – 0800 043 4050

Debt Support Trust – 0800 085 0226

Payplan – 0800 280 2816

Community Money Advice – 01743 341929

There are also other organisations that offer free advice. Many offer localised face-to-face advice.

Remember: if a debt-advice organisation is unable to offer you a free debt solution that matches your personal circumstances, ask for a referral to a free alternative.

Business debt advice

Business Debtline – 0800 197 6026

Other useful contacts

Checklist Don’t use a commercial debt-management company. There is plenty of free and independent advice for people struggling with debt.

National Debtline offers mainly telephone-based free advice. It also runs a free online service called My Money Steps.

Face-to-face advice is provided by Citizens Advice and Citizens Advice Scotland. Money Advice Scotland is an umbrella group representing debt-advice agencies across Scotland.

The Consumer Credit Counselling Service offers advice face to face in ten regional centres, as well as by telephone and online.

If a debt-management company fails to deal with your complaint against it, the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) may be able to help.