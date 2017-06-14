Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Best personal loan deals

£15,000 loans over five years

By Rob Goodman

Article 3 of 3

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

£15,000 loans over five years

We’ve analysed more than 60 unsecured loans to find the cheapest deals available.

The table below shows the best deals for personal loans of £15,000, paid back over five years. If you're looking for a way to spread the cost of a big purchase, you may also want to consider a deal.

Provider APR £15,000 over 5 years APR help Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help Homeowner Homeowner help

M&S Bank

Marks & Spencer

 

 2.8% £16,077.60 £267.96 Yes Yes No

Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £15,000 loan at a fixed rate of 2.8% APR Representative.

Provider APR £15,000 over 5 years APR help Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help Homeowner Homeowner help

Sainsbury's Nectar loan

 2.8% £16,077.60 £267.96 Yes Yes No

Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £15,000 loan at a fixed rate of 2.8% APR Representative.

Provider APR £15,000 over 5 years APR help Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help Homeowner Homeowner help

Sainsbury's Non Nectar loan

 2.8% £16,077.60 £267.96 Yes Yes No

Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £15,000 loan at a fixed rate of 2.8% APR Representative.

Provider APR £15,000 over 5 years APR help Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help Homeowner Homeowner help
TSB  2.8% £16,096.20 £268.27 Yes Yes No

Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £15,000 loan at a fixed rate of 2.8% APR Representative.

Provider APR £15,000 over 5 years APR help Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help Homeowner Homeowner help

Ikano Bank

Ikano Bank logo

 3.0% £16,155.60 £269.26 Yes Yes No

Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £15,000 loan at a fixed rate of 3.0% APR Representative.

Provider APR £15,000 over 5 years APR help Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help Homeowner Homeowner help
Clydesdale Bank Online Personal loan 3.0% £16,155.64 £269.27 Yes Yes No

Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £15,000 loan at a fixed rate of 3.0% APR Representative.

Provider APR £15,000 over 5 years APR help Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help Homeowner Homeowner help
Yorkshire Bank Online Personal loan Yorkshire Bank 3.0% £16,155.64 £269.27 Yes Yes No

Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £15,000 loan at a fixed rate of 3.0% APR Representative.

Provider APR £15,000 over 5 years APR help Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help Homeowner Homeowner help

Cahoot

Cahoot

 3.0% £16,171.20 £269.52 Yes Yes No

Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £15,000 loan at a fixed rate of 3.0% APR Representative.

Provider APR £15,000 over 5 years APR help Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help Homeowner Homeowner help
Santander 3.1% £16,210.20 £270.17 Yes Yes No

Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £15,000 loan at a fixed rate of 3.1% APR Representative.

Provider APR £15,000 over 5 years APR help Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help Homeowner Homeowner help

Hitachi Personal Finance

Hitachi Personal Finance

 3.2% £16,234.80 £270.58 Yes Yes No

Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £15,000 loan at a fixed rate of 3.2% APR Representative.

Provider APR £15,000 over 5 years APR help Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help Homeowner Homeowner help

Tesco Bank Clubcard Loan

 3.3% £16,272 £271.20 Yes Yes No

Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £15,000 loan at a fixed rate of 3.3% APR Representative.

Provider APR £15,000 over 5 years APR help Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help Homeowner Homeowner help

HSBC

 3.3% £16,272.45 £271.21 Yes Yes No

Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £15,000 loan at a fixed rate of 3.3% APR Representative.  

Provider APR £15000 over 5 years APR help Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help Homeowner Homeowner help

The AA

AA

 3.3% £16,272.45 £271.21 Yes No No

Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £15,000 loan at a fixed rate of 3.3% APR Representative.

Provider APR £15000 over 5 years APR help Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help Homeowner Homeowner help

The Post Office

 3.4% £16,311.43 £271.86 Yes No No

Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £15,000 loan at a fixed rate of 3.4% APR Representative.

Provider APR £15,000 over 5 years APR help Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help Homeowner Homeowner help

Tesco Bank Standard Loan

 3.5% £16,350 £272.50 Yes Yes No

Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £15,000 loan at a fixed rate of 3.5% APR Representative.

Help

APR

The annual rate of interest charged on the loan, which includes any related fees. This is a Representative rate which means you may be offered a different one depending on your credit history.

Back to APR in money table

Total repayable

The total amount you'll repay over the 5-year loan term.

Back to Total repayable in money table

Monthly repayment

The fixed amount you'll have to repay each month.

Back to Monthly repayment in money table

Risk-based pricing

If a lender uses risk-based pricing, you may be offered a loan at a higher interest rate than the one listed below, depending on your credit history.

Back to Risk-based pricing in money table

Early repayment penalties

Whether you'll have to pay an extra fee if you want to repay the loan early.

Back to Early repayment penalties in money table

Homeowner

Whether you need to be a homeowner to get the loan.

Back to Homeowner in money table

How we choose Best Rate personal loans

All the Best Rate loan providers listed by Which? are signed up to the Lending Code, which sets the minimum standards for the way banks, building societies and other providers should treat their customers.

Our Best Rate loans are widely available across the UK, and consumers do not need to own any other financial products from an institution in order to qualify for them.

Lots of loan providers use risk-based pricing to determine what interest rates their customers get. This means you might not end up with the same rate as the one you saw advertised, as the rate you get is based on your credit score.

If you want to know when you apply what personal loan rate you’ll get, go for a Best Rate loan that doesn’t use risk-based pricing.

If you think there’s a chance you might be able to repay your loan early, look for a Best Rate without any early repayment charges.

SHARE THIS PAGE

previous

£10,000 loans over five years

Which? Limited (registered in England and Wales number 00677665) is an Introducer Appointed Representative of Which? Financial Services Limited (registered in England and Wales number 07239342). Which? Financial Services Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 527029). Which? Mortgage Advisers and Which? Money Compare are trading names of Which? Financial Services Limited. Registered office: 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017