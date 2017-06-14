Best personal loan deals
£5,000 loans over three years
By Rob Goodman
We’ve analysed more than 60 unsecured loan products to find the cheapest deals available.
The table below shows the best deals available for a £5,000 loan paid back over three years. If you're looking for a way to spread the cost of a big purchase, you may want to consider one of the deals below.
|Provider
|APR £5,000 over 3 years APR help
|Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help
|Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help
|Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help
|Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help
|Homeowner Homeowner help
|TSB
|3.5%
|£5,237.64
|£146.49
|Yes
|Yes
|No
Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £5,000 loan at a fixed rate of 3.5% APR Representative.
|Provider
|APR £5000 over 3 years APR help
|Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help
|Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help
|Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help
|Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help
|Homeowner Homeowner help
|Marks & Spencer Money
|3.6%
|£5,277.60
|£146.60
|Yes
|Yes
|No
Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £5,000 loan at a fixed rate of 3.6% APR Representative.
|Provider
|APR £5000 over 3 years APR help
|Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help
|Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help
|Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help
|Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help
|Homeowner Homeowner help
|
Hitachi Personal Finance
|3.6%
|£5,277.60
|£146.60
|Yes
|Yes
|No
Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £5,000 loan at a fixed rate of 3.6% APR Representative.
|Provider
|APR £5000 over 3 years APR help
|Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help
|Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help
|Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help
|Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help
|Homeowner Homeowner help
|
Sainsbury's Nectar Loan
|3.7%
|£5,285.52
|£146.82
|Yes
|Yes
|No
Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £5,000 loan at a fixed rate of 3.7% APR Representative.
|Provider
|APR £5000 over 3 years APR help
|Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help
|Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help
|Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help
|Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help
|Homeowner Homeowner help
|
Ikano Bank
|3.7%
|£5,285.52
|£146.82
|Yes
|Yes
|No
Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £5,000 loan at a fixed rate of 3.7% APR Representative.
|Provider
|APR £5000 over 3 years APR help
|Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help
|Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help
|Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help
|Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help
|Homeowner Homeowner help
|
Sainsbury's Bank Non Nectar
|3.8%
|£5,293.08
|£147.03
|Yes
|Yes
|No
Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £5,000 loan at a fixed rate of 3.8% APR Representative.
|Provider
|APR £5000 over 3 years APR help
|Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help
|Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help
|Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help
|Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help
|Homeowner Homeowner help
|Tesco Bank Clubcard Loan
|3.8%
|£5,293.08
|£147.03
|Yes
|Yes
|No
Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £5,000 loan at a fixed rate of 3.8% APR Representative.
|Provider
|APR £5000 over 3 years APR help
|Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help
|Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help
|Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help
|Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help
|Homeowner Homeowner help
|
The AA
|3.8%
|£5,293.15
|£147.03
|Yes
|No
|No
Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £5,000 loan at a fixed rate of 3.8% APR Representative.
|Provider
|APR £5000 over 3 years APR help
|Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help
|Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help
|Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help
|Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help
|Homeowner Homeowner help
|Cahoot
|3.8%
|£5,296.32
|£147.12
|Yes
|Yes
|No
Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £5,000 loan at a fixed rate of 3.8% APR Representative.
|Provider
|APR £5000 over 3 years APR help
|Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help
|Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help
|Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help
|Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help
|Homeowner Homeowner help
|
The Post Office
|3.9%
|£5,300.87
|£147.25
|Yes
|No
|No
Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £5,000 loan at a fixed rate of 3.8% APR Representative.
|Provider
|APR £5000 over 3 years APR help
|Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help
|Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help
|Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help
|Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help
|Homeowner Homeowner help
|
Clydesdale Bank
|4.3%
|£5,331.75
|£148.11
|Yes
|Yes
|No
Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £5,000 loan at a fixed rate of 4.3% APR Representative.
|Provider
|APR £5000 over 3 years APR help
|Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help
|Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help
|Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help
|Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help
|Homeowner Homeowner help
|
Yorkshire Bank
|4.3%
|£5,331.75
|£148.11
|Yes
|Yes
|No
Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £5,000 loan at a fixed rate of 4.3% APR Representative.
|Provider
|APR £5000 over 3 years APR help
|Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help
|Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help
|Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help
|Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help
|Homeowner Homeowner help
|
Santander
|4.4%
|£5,342.40
|£148.40
|Yes
|Yes
|No
Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £5,000 loan at a fixed rate of 4.4% APR Representative.
|Provider
|APR £5000 over 3 years APR help
|Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help
|Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help
|Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help
|Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help
|Homeowner Homeowner help
|
Tesco Bank Standard Loan
|4.5%
|£5,347.08
|£148.53
|Yes
|Yes
|No
Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £5,000 loan at a fixed rate of 4.5% APR Representative.
|Provider
|APR £5000 over 3 years APR help
|Total repayable over term Total repayable over term help
|Monthly repayment (£) Monthly repayment help
|Risk-based pricing Risk-based pricing help
|Early repayment penalties Early repayment penalties help
|Homeowner Homeowner help
|
Nationwide BS
|5.5%
|£5,424.48
|£150.68
|Yes
|No
|No
Representative example: The table shows the monthly repayment and total cost of a £5,000 loan at a fixed rate of 5.5% APR Representative.
Help
APR
The annual rate of interest charged on the loan, including any related fees. This is a Representative rate which means you may be offered a different one depending on your credit history.
Total repayable
The total amount you'll repay over the 5-year loan term.
Monthly repayment
The fixed amount you'll have to repay each month.
Risk-based pricing
If a lender uses risk-based pricing, you may be offered a loan at a higher interest rate than the one listed below, depending on your credit history.
Early repayment penalties
Whether you'll have to pay an extra fee if you want to repay the loan early.
Homeowner
Whether you need to be a homeowner to get the loan.
How we choose Best Rate personal loans
All the Best Rate loan providers listed by Which? are signed up to the Lending Code, which sets the minimum standards for the way banks, building societies and other providers should treat their customers.
Our Best Rate loans are widely available across the UK, and consumers do not need to own any other financial products from an institution in order to qualify for them.
Lots of loan providers use risk-based pricing to determine what interest rates their customers get. This means you might not end up with the same rate as the one you saw advertised, as the rate you get is based on your credit score.
If you want to know what personal loan rate you’ll get when you apply, go for a Best Rate loan that doesn’t use risk-based pricing.
If you think there’s a chance you might be able to repay your loan early, look for a Best Rate without any early repayment charges.