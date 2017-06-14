Black box insurance fees and charges

Considering moving to a black box driving insurance policy? Find out what fees you can expect to pay.

Like traditional car insurers, black box providers levy a host of fees for using their services. Having a box transferred to another vehicle, having your box disconnected or missing an appointment with an installer can all attract charges.

Change of vehicle

If you buy a new car and want to continue using your black box, some providers will charge you a fee for the privilege. Drive Like a Girl, for example, levies a £90 fee to transfer the box from your old car to your new one.

Some insurers will also charge you a fee for switching to a new vehicle even if the box is yet to be installed. Wise Driving charges a £35 fee for this change.

Missed installation

When you sign up for a black box policy, your provider will set an installation date for the fitting of the device. If you miss the date, however, many providers will charge a fee. The Co-operative, for example, charges £45 for a missed installation.

Black box disconnection

If your black box policy comes to an end and you decide you want to move to a different provider, you don’t have to have the box removed from your car, but it will need to be switched off. Most black box providers do not charge for this, but some do, notably Admiral, which has a £100 fee.

Box removal

If you no longer want a black box policy and don't renew (or you cancel your policy mid-term), most providers will not ask you to have the box removed, instead preferring to disconnect it remotely. However, if you do decide that you want to get rid of the box, you could be charged. Coverbox, for example, charges £60 to remove its black box from your car.

Traditional car insurance fees

As well as the fees listed above, black box insurers charge many of the same fees as traditional car insurers. This includes an APR if you pay monthly, cancellation charges and duplicate document fees.

If you opt for black box car insurance, make sure you read the terms and conditions carefully before you sign up. This will help you avoid any nasty surprises if your circumstances change mid-policy.