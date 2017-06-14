Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Black box car insurance

Black box insurance rewards and age limits

By Simon Miller

Article 2 of 4

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Black box insurance rewards and age limits

Find out what age limits the major black box car-insurance providers impose, and what rewards they offer for good driving.

The market for black box car insurance is growing. Below are some of the biggest insurers on the market currently offering the product, but we will update this table as more policies become available.

Our table outlines the age limits and rewards on offer from black box insurance providers.

Black box car insurers - what's on offer
Company Age range Benefits Rate reviews
Admiral No age limit Reduction to premiums On renewal
Autosaint 17-25 Reduction to renewal premium (up to 25%) On renewal
Bell 17-98 Reduction to premiums After first three months
Carrot (Better Driver) 19-29 Weekly rewards such as vouchers and discounts The premium is fixed
Carrot (New Driver) 17-25 Cash rewards debited to a prepaid card The premium is fixed
Co-op Insurance (Young Driver) 17-75 Reduction to renewal premium (up to 22.5%) On renewal
Coverbox 17-80 Reduction to renewal premium On renewal
Direct Line 17-95 Driver under 26 - reduction to annual premium. Drivers over 26 - reduction to premium and quarterly cashback cheques. Quarterly
Drive Like a Girl 17-25 Reduction to premium First quarter in first year, then on renewal
Hastings Direct Smart Miles 17-31 Reduction to renewal premium On renewal
iKube 17-25 Reduction to renewal premium On renewal
Ingenie 17-25 Premium reductions throughout year and at renewal Quarterly
Insure the Box 17-25 Bonus miles and premium reductions On renewal
Marmalade 17-24 Reduction to renewal premium On renewal
Privilege 17-95 Reduction to premiums On renewal
Tesco Box Insurance 17-25 Bonus miles and premium reductions Monthly for bonus miles and annually for premium
Wise Driving No age limit Reduction to premiums After first 60 days, then monthly

Table updated in March 2016

SHARE THIS PAGE

previous

How black box car insurance works

next

Black box insurance fees and charges

Which? Limited (registered in England and Wales number 00677665) is an Introducer Appointed Representative of Which? Financial Services Limited (registered in England and Wales number 07239342). Which? Financial Services Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 527029). Which? Mortgage Advisers and Which? Money Compare are trading names of Which? Financial Services Limited. Registered office: 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017