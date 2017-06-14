Black box insurance rewards and age limits

Find out what age limits the major black box car-insurance providers impose, and what rewards they offer for good driving.

The market for black box car insurance is growing. Below are some of the biggest insurers on the market currently offering the product, but we will update this table as more policies become available.

Our table outlines the age limits and rewards on offer from black box insurance providers.

Black box car insurers - what's on offer Company Age range Benefits Rate reviews Admiral No age limit Reduction to premiums On renewal Autosaint 17-25 Reduction to renewal premium (up to 25%) On renewal Bell 17-98 Reduction to premiums After first three months Carrot (Better Driver) 19-29 Weekly rewards such as vouchers and discounts The premium is fixed Carrot (New Driver) 17-25 Cash rewards debited to a prepaid card The premium is fixed Co-op Insurance (Young Driver) 17-75 Reduction to renewal premium (up to 22.5%) On renewal Coverbox 17-80 Reduction to renewal premium On renewal Direct Line 17-95 Driver under 26 - reduction to annual premium. Drivers over 26 - reduction to premium and quarterly cashback cheques. Quarterly Drive Like a Girl 17-25 Reduction to premium First quarter in first year, then on renewal Hastings Direct Smart Miles 17-31 Reduction to renewal premium On renewal iKube 17-25 Reduction to renewal premium On renewal Ingenie 17-25 Premium reductions throughout year and at renewal Quarterly Insure the Box 17-25 Bonus miles and premium reductions On renewal Marmalade 17-24 Reduction to renewal premium On renewal Privilege 17-95 Reduction to premiums On renewal Tesco Box Insurance 17-25 Bonus miles and premium reductions Monthly for bonus miles and annually for premium Wise Driving No age limit Reduction to premiums After first 60 days, then monthly

Table updated in March 2016