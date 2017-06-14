Black box car insurance
Black box insurance rewards and age limits
By Simon Miller
Article 2 of 4
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Black box insurance rewards and age limits
Find out what age limits the major black box car-insurance providers impose, and what rewards they offer for good driving.
The market for black box car insurance is growing. Below are some of the biggest insurers on the market currently offering the product, but we will update this table as more policies become available.
Our table outlines the age limits and rewards on offer from black box insurance providers.
|Black box car insurers - what's on offer
|Company
|Age range
|Benefits
|Rate reviews
|Admiral
|No age limit
|Reduction to premiums
|On renewal
|Autosaint
|17-25
|Reduction to renewal premium (up to 25%)
|On renewal
|Bell
|17-98
|Reduction to premiums
|After first three months
|Carrot (Better Driver)
|19-29
|Weekly rewards such as vouchers and discounts
|The premium is fixed
|Carrot (New Driver)
|17-25
|Cash rewards debited to a prepaid card
|The premium is fixed
|Co-op Insurance (Young Driver)
|17-75
|Reduction to renewal premium (up to 22.5%)
|On renewal
|Coverbox
|17-80
|Reduction to renewal premium
|On renewal
|Direct Line
|17-95
|Driver under 26 - reduction to annual premium. Drivers over 26 - reduction to premium and quarterly cashback cheques.
|Quarterly
|Drive Like a Girl
|17-25
|Reduction to premium
|First quarter in first year, then on renewal
|Hastings Direct Smart Miles
|17-31
|Reduction to renewal premium
|On renewal
|iKube
|17-25
|Reduction to renewal premium
|On renewal
|Ingenie
|17-25
|Premium reductions throughout year and at renewal
|Quarterly
|Insure the Box
|17-25
|Bonus miles and premium reductions
|On renewal
|Marmalade
|17-24
|Reduction to renewal premium
|On renewal
|Privilege
|17-95
|Reduction to premiums
|On renewal
|Tesco Box Insurance
|17-25
|Bonus miles and premium reductions
|Monthly for bonus miles and annually for premium
|Wise Driving
|No age limit
|Reduction to premiums
|After first 60 days, then monthly
Table updated in March 2016