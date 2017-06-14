In this guide, we reveal car insurers' scores for claims handling, as rated by those who've claimed.

The acid test of any car insurer is how it handles your claim. In November 2016, Which? surveyed 1,335 members about their experiences using a major car insurance provider. Their ratings are shown in the table below.

We also rate insurers on value for money, complaint handling and transparency of fees as part of our customer satisfaction ratings. In addition, full info on the quality of each policy can be found on our car insurance brand pages.

Brands which are part of the survey include: Admiral, Churchill, Direct Line, John Lewis and NFU Mutual.

This review reveals which insurers came out best for cover and customer service, and which scored the worst. To access this review and thousands of others, sign up for a £1 Which? trial. Or if you're already a member, log in now to see our reviews.

Car insurance claims satisfaction

The table below highlights the car insurance claims satisfaction scores for the leading car insurance brands.

Car insurance claims satisfaction Car insurer Customer service Speed of dealing with a claim Regular communication on claim progress Settlement value Overall satisfaction with claims 90% 88% 84% 73% 79% 83% 88% 79% 90% 79% 84% 76% 67% 88% 76% 77% 85% 79% 82% 73% 81% 84% 66% 89% 73% 85% 82% 70% 86% 73% 83% 76% 70% 84% 71% 83% - - - 70% 74% 72% 65% - 69% 83% 78% 75% 80% 69% 73% 85% 70% - 68% 74% 79% 71% 87% 67% 79% 79% 61% - 67% 90% 83% 64% 76% 66% 79% 79% 71% 76% 65% 74% 81% 74% 73% 65% 83% 72% 66% 61% 65% 76% 72% 61% 83% 64% 73% 68% 61% 66% 64% 74% 69% 61% 77% 63% 81% 76% 78% 94% 62% 79% 65% 51% 62% 57% 68% 70% 54% 66% 50% Table Notes:

Insurers must be rated by at least 30 respondents to be included in our table. Where '-' is shown, sample sizes were too low to give a score.