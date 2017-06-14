Car insurance company reviews

Few insurers are good enough to be Which? Recommended Providers - they have to combine good cover with great customer service.

Which? experts scrutinised 31 car insurers’ standard car insurance policies, and we surveyed thousands of policyholders. We've rated each policy on its key aspects to produce a Which? policy score, and our customer score is based on how the insurers were rated by their customers.

We reviewed some of the biggest insurers in the market including: Axa, Direct Line, Aviva, Saga, Admiral, Esure, the AA, Tesco Bank and More Than.

To qualify as a Which? Recommended Provider, an insurer must:

Be regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority

Be available to the general public

Have received responses from 30 or more customers in our customer survey

Have received an average or above policy score (see table for current average score) and a customer score of 70% or above

Best and worst car insurance Provider Customer service Handling queries and complaints Transparency of charges Value for money Customer score Policy score Total 77% 85% 81% - - - - 74% 78% 76% 72% 80% 76% - - - 69% 83% 76% 75% 75% 75% 70% 73% 72% 67% 77% 72% 72% 69% 70% 64% 74% 69% 69% 70% 69% 66% 72% 69% 66% 69% 68% 65% 71% 68% 67% 69% 68% 65% 70% 67% 63% 70% 66% 61% 71% 66% - 61% 71% 66% - 66% 67% 66% 63% 69% 66% 67% 65% 66% - - - 66% 65% 65% 61% 70% 65% 65% 64% 65% - - - 63% 65% 64% - 70% 55% 63% 63% 64% 63% 69% 55% 62% 63% 56% 60% - - - 60% 57% 59% - - 58% 58% 58% Average - - - - 66% 69% 68% Table notes:

Customer score data based on a survey of 4,312 policyholders in December 2016. Policy scores are based on the provider's standard policy. All policies are available to the general public.

Customer score is calculated using a combination of overall satisfaction and how likelihood to recommend the provider to a friend. '-' represents where we have insufficient sample size (less than 30) to generate a star rating. Insurers must have a minimum sample size of 30 for inclusion in the table.

How we calculate customer and policy scores

We calculated the customer scores and claims satisfaction scores using a combination of overall customer satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending the provider to a friend.

We calculated the policy scores by rating the most important elements of the policy including personal belongings limit, renewal fees and interest charged on payment by instalments.

The total score combines both the customer score and policy score.