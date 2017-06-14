Car insurance companies
Sainsbury's Bank car insurance review
By Simon Miller
Find out all you need to know about Sainsbury's car insurance and how its car insurance policies are rated in terms of cover.
Sainsbury's Bank car insurance
Need to know:
- Unlimited cover on windscreens, windows and sunroofs
- Courtesy car during repair as standard
- Doesn't cover courtesy car for total loss
Sainsbury's Bank car insurance policy scores
We analyse and rate the 53 most important elements of standard car insurance policies to come up with the overall policy score. We assess how important each individual element is to drivers when choosing and using a car insurance policy, and weight it accordingly when calculating our total policy score. Initially, we score all of the product elements out of five, reflecting how competitive each provider is in this area compared with other insurers. Weightings are then applied to the higher and lower element scores to enhance/reduce their impact on the overall product score.