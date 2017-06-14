The Co-operative Insurance car insurance review

Find out all you need to know about the Co-operative car insurance and how its car insurance policies are rated in terms of cover.

The Co-operative car insurance

Need to know:

Unlimited cover on windscreens, windows and sunroofs

Courtesy car during repairs as standard for unlimited period

No claims discount protection that will allow two claims in three years

Table last updated in January 2017. Next updated in July 2017.

The Co-operative car insurance policy scores

Most important policy elements Secondary policy elements Other policy elements Most important policy elements Policy element Details Rating Interest charged on payment by instalments (APR) No fault no claims discount (NCD) benefit? Uninsured driver NCD benefit? Renewal fee NCD protection claims (number per year) Theft of keys limit Fire excess (standard compulsory) Theft excess (standard compulsory) Accidental damage excess (standard compulsory) Secondary policy elements Policy element Details Rating Personal belongings limit Medical expenses limit Liability limit for property damage (including legal expenses) Keys in car exclusion Adjustment fee Duplicate documents fee Cancellation fee within cooling off period Cancellation fee after cooling off period Windscreen limit Windows limit Sunroof limit Loss of keys limit Uninsured driver excess benefit Courtesy car Courtesy car - guaranteed availability Courtesy car limit Windscreen replacement excess (standard compulsory) Driver under 21 excess (standard compulsory) Driver 21-24 excess (standard compulsory) Other policy elements Policy element Details Rating Notice if insurer cancels Audio limit - manufacturer Sat Nav limit - manufacturer Child car seat cover New car replacement - damage New car replacement - period Total loss courtesy car Total loss courtesy car period Windscreen repair excess (standard compulsory) 24 hour emergency helpline 24 hour windscreen helpline 24 hour legal advice helpline Credit card fee Misfuelling cover Driving other cars extension Driving other cars - emergency cover only? Driving other cars - only covers main policyholder? Driving other cars - cover in Europe? Windscreen damage - claim affect NCD? Windows damage - claim affect NCD? Sunroof damage - claim affect NCD? Driving abroad - courtesy car cover? Driving abroad - Days per trip comprehensive cover available Driving abroad - Days per year comprehensive cover available Contact Number

We analyse and rate the 53 most important elements of standard car insurance policies to come up with the overall policy score. We assess how important each individual element is to drivers when choosing and using a car insurance policy, and weight it accordingly when calculating our total policy score. Initially, we score all of the product elements out of five, reflecting how competitive each provider is in this area compared with other insurers. Weightings are then applied to the higher and lower element scores to enhance/reduce their impact in the overall product score.