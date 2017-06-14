Car insurance companies
The Co-operative Insurance car insurance review
By Simon Miller
Find out all you need to know about the Co-operative car insurance and how its car insurance policies are rated in terms of cover.
The Co-operative car insurance
Need to know:
- Unlimited cover on windscreens, windows and sunroofs
- Courtesy car during repairs as standard for unlimited period
- No claims discount protection that will allow two claims in three years
