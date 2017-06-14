How to claim on your Gap insurance

Find out what information you need to collect before being able to make a claim on your Gap insurance policy, and what to do if you're not satisfied with the way your insurer handles the claim.

1. Collect all the info you need and call your car insurer

Before you make a claim on your Gap insurance, you’ll need to contact your car insurer. Remember, you need to make a Gap claim only if your vehicle has been declared a write-off.

If your car is damaged in a road accident, make sure you get the following from the other driver:

name

address

vehicle registration

telephone number

insurance details.

Once you have the details you need, notify your car insurer about your claim as soon as possible.

Find out more: How do I claim on my car insurance?

2. Check your Gap insurance documents

Make sure you look carefully at the terms of your Gap insurance documents, even before you've had a response from your car insurer about your claim.

Check whether there are any time limits for submitting a claim, check your excess and make sure you're clear on exactly what information you need to provide to claim successfully.

3. Call your Gap provider

Once you've checked your documents, and you're sure you want to go ahead with your claim, contact your Gap insurer.

It's best to speak to your provider before you accept any settlement from your car insurance provider. Many Gap providers insist you speak to them before agreeing a claim.

If you have finance as part of your Gap insurance policy, it's worth discussing how any outstanding loans are settled, and if this will be automatically paid on your behalf.

4. Unsatisfied with the response? Complain

You might expect your provider to handle your claim quickly and sensitively. However, this isn’t always the case. If you feel that your claim hasn’t been handled fairly, complain to your insurer. Details on how to do this should be listed on your policy document.

5. Speak to the Ombudsman

If you've exhausted the insurance company's complaints procedure and your claim has not been settled, contact the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS).

You usually have six months from the time you reach deadlock with the insurer in which to make a complaint. The decision of the FOS is binding on companies but not on the consumer, so you could, if you wish, refer the matter to court.