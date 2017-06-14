Best and worst home insurance

There are two types of home insurance. Buildings insurance, which

covers the structure of your property, and contents insurance which

protects everything inside it. How much you'll pay and the service

you'll receive can vary significantly. So here are three steps

to finding the best.





When buying buildings insurance, you'll be asked for your properties rebuild value

not the sale value. The Association of British Insurers has

an online calculator to help you work this out. For content insurance,

you'll have to calculate the total value of your contents. If you

overestimate either of these, you'll end up paying more than you

need to. Never risk under-insuring yourself, though, or you'll be

left out of pocket if you need to claim. Many policies have an

upper limit for individual items. So if you own anything particularly

valuable, make sure your policy covers it. If you own contents

like bikes, protected while they are outside of the house, let

your insurer know as not all

policies include these as standard.





If you live in a flood risk zone, a listed building, or a house

with a thatched roof, it can be hard to find affordable cover. However,

there are specialist insurers who cater for people in these situations.

The easiest way to find them is through price comparison websites.

Look for fantastic customer service. There's not much that's more stressful

than having to deal with the aftermath of a burglary, flood, or

fire in your home. So it's a good idea to choose a home insurer

with a track record of handling claims quickly and efficiently.





