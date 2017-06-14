Best and worst home insurance
By Simon Miller
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Finding the best home insurance should involve more than browsing a few price comparison sites for the cheapest premium.
Our short video explains the three steps you should take in order to find the best policy for you.
Best and worst home insurance companies
Few insurers are good enough to be Which? Recommended Providers – they have to combine good cover with great customer service.
We scrutinised the standard contents insurance and buildings insurance policies of 31 providers, and combined our analysis with feedback from thousands of customers.
Each policy is rated on the key aspects of its cover to produce a Which? policy score, while our customer score is based on how the insurers were rated by customers.
We reviewed some of the biggest insurers in the market including: John Lewis, the AA, LV, Halifax, Direct Line, Aviva, More Than, Churchill, Legal & General and Axa.
To be a Which? Recommended Provider, an insurer must:
- be regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
- be available to the general public
- have received responses from 30 or more customers in our customer survey
- have received an average or above policy score (see table for current average score) and a customer score of 70% or above.
This review reveals which insurers came out best for cover and customer service, and which scored the worst. To access this review and thousands of others, sign up for a £1 trial. Or if you're already a member, log in to see our reviews.
How we calculate the scores
Customer scores
The customer score is based on a survey of 5,115 general public respondents and are worked out using a combination of overall satisfaction and likelihood of recommending the provider to a friend. If two or more brands show the same overall score, they are ranked to the next decimal place. Providers must receive a minimum sample size of 30 to be included.
Policy scores
The policy score is our assessment of the quality of standard cover comparing 35 elements of a buildings insurance policy and 49 elements of a contents insurance policy. Providers must receive a minimum sample size of 30 respondents to be included.
Total score
Total score is made up of 50% of the customer score, and 25% each of buildings and contents policy scores.
- Last updated: January 2017
- Updated by: Jo Langenhan