Home insurance company reviews

Few insurers are good enough to be Which? Recommended Providers - they have to combine good cover with great customer service.

We scrutinised the standard contents insurance and buildings insurance policies of 31 providers and combined our analysis with feedback from thousands of customers.

Each policy is rated on the key aspects of its cover to produce a Which? policy score, while our customer score is based on how the insurers were rated by customers.

We reviewed some of the biggest insurers in the market including: AA, Aviva, Axa, Churchill, Direct Line, Halifax, John Lewis, Legal & General, LV and More Than.

To qualify as a Which? Recommended Provider, an insurer must:

Be regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority

Be available to the general public

Have received responses from 30 or more customers in our customer survey

Have received an average or above policy score (see table for current average score) and a customer score of 70% or above

How we calculate customer and policy scores

We calculated the customer scores using a combination of overall customer satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending the provider to a friend.

We calculated the policy scores by rating the most important elements of the policy including personal belongings limit, renewal fees and interest charged on payment by installments.

The total score combines both the customer score and policy score.

Best and worst home insurance Provider Customer service Handling queries and complaints Value for money Customer score Buildings score Contents score Total - 75% 75% 73% 75% 70% 79% 73% 73% 72% 74% 72% 73% 70% 74% 76% 73% 67% 77% 83% 73% - 74% 71% 74% 73% 68% 79% 75% 73% - 74% 72% 67% 72% 73% 71% 71% 72% 68% 76% 74% 72% - 64% 78% 77% 71% 66% 78% 71% 70% 59% 83% 79% 70% - 73% 68% 66% 70% 60% 76% 78% 69% 68% 70% 70% 69% 66% 71% 71% 69% 66% 76% 69% 69% 71% 66% 68% 69% 66% 72% 70% 68% 63% 76% 69% 68% 66% 70% 70% 68% - 67% 68% 70% 68% 65% 71% 66% 67% 65% 69% 69% 67% - - 61% 72% 73% 66% 62% 72% 68% 66% 65% 64% 60% 64% 61% 62% 67% 63% - 57% 70% 68% 63% - - 53% 59% 64% 57% Average - - - 65% 71% 69% 68%

How we calculate the scores

Customer scores

The customer score is based on a survey of 4,747 general public respondents and are worked using a combination overall satisfaction and likelihood of recommending the provider to a friend. If two or more brands show the same overall score, they are ranked to the next decimal place. Providers must receive a minimum sample size of 30 to be included.

Policy scores

The policy score is our assessment of the quality of standard cover comparing 35 elements of a buildings insurance policy and 49 elements of a contents insurance policy. Providers must receive a minimum sample size of 30 respondents to be included.

Total score

Total score is made up of 50% of the customer score and 25% each of buildings and contents policy scores.