NFU Mutual home insurance review

Find out how NFU Mutual rates for customer service, and how its home insurance policies are rated in terms of cover.

NFU Mutual's home insurance policy

Need to know:

Single item limit of £7,500 for valuables

Legal expenses cover as standard

Charge no policy fees.

Table last updated in January 2017. Next updated in June 2017.

NFU Mutual's home and lifestyle policy scores

Most important policy elements Secondary policy elements Other policy elements Most important policy elements Policy element Details Rating Area covered Interest charged on payment by instalments (APR) Buildings and Contents Renewal fee (£) Buildings and Contents Home Emergency cover - standard, optional, not covered? Buildings and Contents Home Emergency cover (£) Buildings and Contents Owner's/Occupier's liability (£) Buildings and Contents Accidental damage cover - standard, optional, not covered? Buildings and Contents Subsidence - standard, optional, not covered? Buildings only Alternative accommodation (£) Buildings only Burst pipes - standard, optional, not covered? Buildings only Blockage of sewer pipe - standard, optional, not covered? Buildings only Single item limit for valuables (max limit) (£) Contents only Contents in the open (within home boundary i.e. garden) (£) Contents only Contents in outbuildings including garages (£) Contents only Theft from outbuildings (£) Contents only Personal Possessions - standard, optional, not covered? Contents only Personal Possessions limit within a car (£) Contents only Pedal cycles - standard, optional, not covered? Contents only Mobile phones - standard, optional, not covered? Contents only Does cover for phone include calls? Contents only Secondary policy elements Policy element Details Rating Area covered Insurer pay switching fees? (£) Buildings and Contents Adjustment fee (£) Buildings and Contents Cancellation fee (£) Buildings and Contents Duplicate document fee (£) Buildings and Contents Standard level of excess (£) Buildings and Contents Subsidence excess (£) Buildings only 24 hour (emergency) helpline - standard, optional, not covered? Buildings and Contents Are repairs guaranteed? (Home Emergency cover) (Yes/No) Buildings and Contents Gradual build up of ground water covered? Buildings and Contents Garden Cover - standard, optional, not covered? Contents only Storm damage to fences? Buldings only Trace and Access limit (£) Buldings only Pedal cycle away from home (£) Contents only TV or video accidental damage covered as standard? Contents only Is money covered - standard, optional, not covered? Contents only Money in the home (£) Contents only Money away from home (£) Contents only Digital information in the home (£) Contents only Students contents in digs covered - standard, optional, not covered? Contents only Home removal insurance - standard, optional not covered? Contents only Cover level for loss of keys (£) Buldings only Cover for theft of keys (£) Contents only Cover level for loss of keys (£) Buldings only Cover for theft of keys (£) Contents only Other policy elements Policy element Details Rating Area covered Payment default (£) Buildings and Contents Unoccupancy period (days) Buildings and Contents Legal expenses - standard, optional, not covered? Buildings and Contents Legal expenses cover (£) Buildings and Contents Credit card payment charge? Buildings and Contents Garden contents cover? (£) Contents only No claims discount (NCD) protection? Buildings and Contents Students cover limit? (£) Contents only Minimum level of excess (£) Buildings and Contents Discount for buying buildings and contents insurance? Buildings and Contents Business/office equipment covered - standard, optional, not covered? Contents only Loss of keys - standard, optional, not covered? Buildings only Loss of keys - standard, optional, not covered? Contents only Theft of keys - standard, optional, not covered? Buildings only Theft of keys - standard, optional, not covered? Contents only

We analyse and rate the 58 most important elements of standard home insurance policies to come up with the overall policy score. We assess how important each individual element is when choosing and using a home insurance policy, and weight it accordingly when calculating our total policy score. Initially, we score all of the product elements out of five, reflecting how competitive each provider is in this area compared with other insurers. Weightings are then applied to the higher and lower element scores to enhance/reduce their impact in the overall product score.