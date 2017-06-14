Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies
Saga home insurance review
By Jo Langenhan
Find out how Saga rates for customer service, and how its home insurance policies are rated in terms of cover.
Saga home insurance policy
Need to know:
• Charges an APR of 22.9% on monthly payments • Charges a cancellation fee of £35 and £14.50 adjustment fee • Single item limit of £2,500 for valuables.
Saga home insurance policy scores
Most important policy elements
Policy element
Details
Rating
Area covered
Interest charged on payment by instalments (APR)
Buildings and Contents
Renewal fee (£)
Buildings and Contents
Home Emergency cover - standard, optional, not covered?
Buildings and Contents
Home Emergency cover (£)
Buildings and Contents
Owner's/Occupier's liability (£)
Buildings and Contents
Accidental damage cover - standard, optional, not covered?
Buildings and Contents
Subsidence - standard, optional, not covered?
Buildings only
Alternative accommodation (£)
Buildings only
Burst pipes - standard, optional, not covered?
Buildings only
Blockage of sewer pipe - standard, optional, not covered?
Buildings only
Single item limit for valuables (max limit) (£)
Contents only
Contents in the open (within home boundary i.e. garden) (£)
Contents only
Contents in outbuildings including garages (£)
Contents only
Theft from outbuildings (£)
Contents only
Personal Possessions - standard, optional, not covered?
Contents only
Personal Possessions limit within a car (£)
Contents only
Pedal cycles - standard, optional, not covered?
Contents only
Mobile phones - standard, optional, not covered?
Contents only
Does cover for phone include calls?
Contents only
Secondary policy elements
Policy element
Details
Rating
Area covered
Insurer pay switching fees? (£)
Buildings and Contents
Adjustment fee (£)
Buildings and Contents
Cancellation fee (£)
Buildings and Contents
Duplicate document fee (£)
Buildings and Contents
Standard level of excess (£)
Buildings and Contents
Subsidence excess (£)
Buildings only
24 hour (emergency) helpline - standard, optional, not covered?
Buildings and Contents
Are repairs guaranteed? (Home Emergency cover) (Yes/No)
Buildings and Contents
Gradual build up of ground water covered?
Buildings and Contents
Garden Cover - standard, optional, not covered?
Contents only
Storm damage to fences?
Buldings only
Trace and Access limit (£)
Buldings only
Pedal cycle away from home (£)
Contents only
TV or video accidental damage covered as standard?
Contents only
Is money covered - standard, optional, not covered?
Contents only
Money in the home (£)
Contents only
Money away from home (£)
Contents only
Digital information in the home (£)
Contents only
Students contents in digs covered - standard, optional, not covered?
Contents only
Home removal insurance - standard, optional not covered?
Contents only
Cover level for loss of keys (£)
Buldings only
Cover for theft of keys (£)
Contents only
Cover level for loss of keys (£)
Buldings only
Cover for theft of keys (£)
Contents only
Other policy elements
Policy element
Details
Rating
Area covered
Payment default (£)
Buildings and Contents
Unoccupancy period (days)
Buildings and Contents
Legal expenses - standard, optional, not covered?
Buildings and Contents
Legal expenses cover (£)
Buildings and Contents
Credit card payment charge?
Buildings and Contents
Garden contents cover? (£)
Contents only
No claims discount (NCD) protection?
Buildings and Contents
Students cover limit? (£)
Contents only
Minimum level of excess (£)
Buildings and Contents
Discount for buying buildings and contents insurance?
Buildings and Contents
Business/office equipment covered - standard, optional, not covered?
Contents only
Loss of keys - standard, optional, not covered?
Buildings only
Loss of keys - standard, optional, not covered?
Contents only
Theft of keys - standard, optional, not covered?
Buildings only
Theft of keys - standard, optional, not covered?
Contents only
We analyse and rate the 58 most important elements of standard home insurance policies to come up with the overall policy score. We assess how important each individual element is when choosing and using a home insurance policy, and weight it accordingly when calculating our total policy score. Initially, we score all of the product elements out of five, reflecting how competitive each provider is in this area compared with other insurers. Weightings are then applied to the higher and lower element scores to enhance/reduce their impact in the overall product score.