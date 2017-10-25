Making a home insurance claim

Find out all you need to know about claiming on your home insurance, including what the process involves and which insurers are the best (and worst) at handling claims.

No-one wants to have to claim on their home insurance. But what do you need to know to make the process as simple as possible? And when it comes to claims handling, which companies stand out from the pack?

In this guide, find out:

How to make a home insurance claim

1. Prepare yourself in advance

Unless you can see into the future, it is impossible to predict when you need to claim; however, there are steps you can take to prepare yourself.

Many insurers will ask you for proof, such as a receipt, if any of your items are stolen or damaged, and some Which? members have had claims turned down due to lack of evidence. Whenever you make a big purchase, it is wise to keep the receipt in a safe place or take a photograph of the item.

It is also important to keep your property in a good state of repair. Insurers offer buildings insurance on the condition that your home is maintained regularly, and claims are often turned down if this is found not to be the case, especially with storm damage to roofs. Make sure your roof is inspected every few years and keep proof that this has been done.

2. Call your insurer promptly

Many insurers will give you up to 180 days to make a claim on your home insurance, but it's always best to get in touch as soon as possible. Insurers like to handle large claims as soon as possible, especially if there is a flood or fire. Delaying a claim could worsen the damage, but there is also an obvious advantage to getting yourself back on your feet as soon as possible.

3. Don't throw away damaged items

While it might be tempting to do a complete clean-up following a fire or a flood, do not throw away damaged items. Your insurance company will probably want to assess what you have lost, so keep your contents unless you are told you can bin them.

You should also avoid redecorating, at least immediately, in the event of a flood. A property can take a long time to fully dry out, and lifting a wet carpet could see it shrink.

4. Take photographs

When you submit your claim, your insurer will ask you for a full rundown of what has happened, as well as evidence. Taking photos of the damage done to your property and its contents, or making a short video, can be useful in the event of a dispute.

5. Get help from a loss assessor

Taking on an insurer in the event of a large claim can be daunting. An insurer will send a loss adjuster round to look at your property, and they will decide how your claim will progress.

However, you may wish to have someone working with you personally to also have a look at the claim.

If you bought the policy via a broker, you can always turn to them for help. Or you can appoint a loss assessor - a claims specialist who looks after the interest of the consumer, to help you at an additional cost.

6. Don't be afraid to complain

If your claim doesn't pan out as you expect, or you feel that your insurer has treated you unfairly, don't be afraid to make a complaint. Speak to your provider first but, if it isn't proving helpful (and you have exhausted the complaints process outlined in your policy document), take the matter up with the Financial Ombudsman Service by calling 0300 123 9123.

You usually have six months from the time you reach deadlock with your insurer in which to make a complaint. The FOS's decision is binding on companies but not on the consumer, so you could, if you wish, refer the matter to court.

Is it worth making a home insurance claim?

Is claiming always going to save you money? Faced with several thousand pounds worth of damage or theft, the case for making a claim on your home insurance is pretty clear cut.

When it comes to costs of lower value, however - where it wouldn't break the bank to fund repairs or replacements yourself - you might decide making a claim isn't worth it.

The effect on your premiums

A major cause for hesitation can be the potential impact on your premiums: recent claims or incidents affect the insurer's view of your level of risk, and so they may adjust your price accordingly.

Unfortunately, you can't know in advance what your next renewal premium will be. Generally speaking, though, a minor, isolated incident - like a broken or lost valuable - is less likely to lead to painful increases than something more serious or complex - like a burglary or damage to the building itself.

Whether you choose to claim or not, be alert at renewal time. If your premium has soared, consider switching to a new provider or haggle with your current one for a better deal.

Excesses

Excesses help keep your premium low, marking a threshold of what you're happy - or required - to pay yourself in the event of a claim.

Therefore the nearer the claim amount is to your excess, the more negligible the benefit is in claiming.

Do I have to contact my insurer at all?

Often, you won't be obligated to report every minor incident of loss or damage unless you're also considering a claim. This can vary by insurer, though, so check with the terms and conditions of yours.

An exception to this rule will be any incident that's affected the habitability or security of your property, damage that could indirectly lead to a future claim, or where a third party was involved.

When it comes to renewing or taking out insurance, some insurers will also ask about any losses that could have led to a claim - even where you hadn't gone ahead and claimed.

Home insurance claims satisfaction

The acid test of any home insurer is how it handles your claim. In November 2016, Which? surveyed 1,229 members about their experiences using a major home insurance provider. Their ratings are shown in the table below.

We also rate insurers on value for money, complaints handling and transparency of fees as part of our customer satisfaction ratings. In addition, full info on the quality of each policy can be found on our home insurance brand pages.

Brands included in the survey include: LV, John Lewis, NFU Mutual, Aviva and Direct Line.

Home insurance claims satisfaction Home insurer Customer service Speed of dealing with a claim Regular communication on claim progress Settlement value Overall satisfaction with claims 76% 89% 70% 85% 81% 82% 84% 74% 79% 77% 90% 88% 84% 85% 76% 87% 87% n/a n/a 76% 85% 78% 72% 89% 76% 81% 82% 71% 81% 75% 81% 80% 75% 79% 74% 79% 79% 75% 88% 74% 83% 85% 77% 84% 74% 80% 72% 64% 78% 71% 84% 67% 53% 72% 69% 77% 63% n/a n/a 68% 84% 70% 56% 71% 67% 67% 78% 58% 68% 66% 78% 75% 68% 84% 66% 73% 66% 71% 71% 66% 73% 69% 61% 69% 64% 75% 68% 74% 76% 63% 79% 71% 66% 64% 62% 70% 65% 60% 70% 62% 65% 71% 58% 68% 60% 78% 70% 74% 63% 60% 67% 62% 49% 62% 51% Table Notes:

Insurers must be rated by at least 30 respondents to be included in our table. Sample sizes in brackets show the number of respondents who gave an overall claims satisfaction rating - responses to some other questions were lower. Where 'n/a' is shown, sample sizes were too low to give a score.