Legal expenses insurance reviews

Legal expenses insurance is often offered as an add-on to car and home policies. Use our tables to discover how cost and cover varies.

How much does legal expenses insurance cost?

The table below shows the costs and levels of cover for legal expenses insurance (LEI), bought as an add-on to home and car insurance policies, or standalone. It also shows whether the insurer pre-ticks the opt-in box when you take out an insurance policy.

Home LEI typically covers contract, employment, personal injury and property claims. Car LEI typically covers personal injury and damage/loss to the insured’s vehicle and its contents, although terms of cover may differ.

Legal expenses insurance – cost and cover levels Car insurance providers Online premium Claim time limit after accident Level of cover Pre-ticked box (LEI selected as default) Aviva £27.84 180 days £100,000 No AXA £29.99 As soon as possible £100,000 No Churchill £27.38 Reasonable time £100,000 No Co-operative £25 180 days £100,000 No Direct Line £27.38 Reasonable time £100,000 No Esure £30.96 Reasonable time £100,000 No John Lewis £24.79 180 days £100,000 No LV £24.90 180 days £100,000 No More Than £28.37 180 days £100,000 No NFU Mutual Standarda 180 days £100,000 n/a RIAS £29.60 180 days £100,000 No Saga £28.50 180 days £100,000 No Sheila's Wheels £30.96 Reasonable time £100,000 No Swiftcover £29.99 As soon as possible £100,000 No Home insurance providers Online premium Claim time limit after accident Level of cover Pre-ticked box (LEI selected as default Aviva £26.27 As soon as possible £100,000 No AXA £22.50 180 days £50,000 No Churchill £25.19 Reasonable time £100,000 No Direct Line £25.19 Reasonable time £100,000 No Hiscox £36 As soon as possible £100,000 No Insure4Retirement £23 180 days £50,000 No John Lewis £15.49 180 days £100,000 No Legal & General £23.15 180 days £50,000 No Lloyds Bank £20.65 Reasonable time £50,000 No More Than £23.99 180 days £50,000 No NFU Mutual Standarda As soon as possible £50,000 n/a RIAS £27.40 180 days £50,000 No Swiftcover £22.50 180 days £50,000 No Table notes:

Each policy will cover specific claims to different degrees. Restrictions may apply. Correct at: August 2016. Based on a Ford Focus Zetec owner and a one-bed flat in south London.



a LEI included as standard