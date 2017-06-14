Legal expenses insurance reviews
By Dean Sobers
Legal expenses insurance is often offered as an add-on to car and home policies. Use our tables to discover how cost and cover varies.
How much does legal expenses insurance cost?
The table below shows the costs and levels of cover for legal expenses insurance (LEI), bought as an add-on to home and car insurance policies, or standalone. It also shows whether the insurer pre-ticks the opt-in box when you take out an insurance policy.
Home LEI typically covers contract, employment, personal injury and property claims. Car LEI typically covers personal injury and damage/loss to the insured’s vehicle and its contents, although terms of cover may differ.
|Legal expenses insurance – cost and cover levels
|Car insurance providers
|Online premium
|Claim time limit after accident
|Level of cover
|Pre-ticked box (LEI selected as default)
|Aviva
|£27.84
|180 days
|£100,000
|No
|AXA
|£29.99
|As soon as possible
|£100,000
|No
|Churchill
|£27.38
|Reasonable time
|£100,000
|No
|Co-operative
|£25
|180 days
|£100,000
|No
|Direct Line
|£27.38
|Reasonable time
|£100,000
|No
|Esure
|£30.96
|Reasonable time
|£100,000
|No
|John Lewis
|£24.79
|180 days
|£100,000
|No
|LV
|£24.90
|180 days
|£100,000
|No
|More Than
|£28.37
|180 days
|£100,000
|No
|NFU Mutual
|Standarda
|180 days
|£100,000
|n/a
|RIAS
|£29.60
|180 days
|£100,000
|No
|Saga
|£28.50
|180 days
|£100,000
|No
|Sheila's Wheels
|£30.96
|Reasonable time
|£100,000
|No
|Swiftcover
|£29.99
|As soon as possible
|£100,000
|No
|Home insurance providers
|Online premium
|Claim time limit after accident
|Level of cover
|Pre-ticked box (LEI selected as default
|Aviva
|£26.27
|As soon as possible
|£100,000
|No
|AXA
|£22.50
|180 days
|£50,000
|No
|Churchill
|£25.19
|Reasonable time
|£100,000
|No
|Direct Line
|£25.19
|Reasonable time
|£100,000
|No
|Hiscox
|£36
|As soon as possible
|£100,000
|No
|Insure4Retirement
|£23
|180 days
|£50,000
|No
|John Lewis
|£15.49
|180 days
|£100,000
|No
|Legal & General
|£23.15
|180 days
|£50,000
|No
|Lloyds Bank
|£20.65
|Reasonable time
|£50,000
|No
|More Than
|£23.99
|180 days
|£50,000
|No
|NFU Mutual
|Standarda
|As soon as possible
|£50,000
|n/a
|RIAS
|£27.40
|180 days
|£50,000
|No
|Swiftcover
|£22.50
|180 days
|£50,000
|No
Each policy will cover specific claims to different degrees. Restrictions may apply. Correct at: August 2016. Based on a Ford Focus Zetec owner and a one-bed flat in south London.
a LEI included as standard
- Last updated: August 2016
- Updated by: Dean Sobers