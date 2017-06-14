Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Legal expenses insurance reviews

By Dean Sobers

Legal expenses insurance is often offered as an add-on to car and home policies. Use our tables to discover how cost and cover varies.

How much does legal expenses insurance cost? 

The table below shows the costs and levels of cover for legal expenses insurance (LEI), bought as an add-on to home and car insurance policies, or standalone. It also shows whether the insurer pre-ticks the opt-in box when you take out an insurance policy.

Home LEI typically covers contract, employment, personal injury and property claims. Car LEI typically covers personal injury and damage/loss to the insured’s vehicle and its contents, although terms of cover may differ. 

Legal expenses insurance – cost and cover levels
Car insurance providers
  Online premium Claim time limit after accident Level of cover Pre-ticked box (LEI selected as default)
Aviva £27.84 180 days £100,000 No
AXA £29.99 As soon as possible £100,000 No
Churchill £27.38 Reasonable time £100,000 No
Co-operative £25 180 days £100,000 No
Direct Line £27.38 Reasonable time £100,000 No
Esure £30.96 Reasonable time £100,000 No
John Lewis £24.79 180 days £100,000 No
LV £24.90 180 days £100,000 No
More Than £28.37 180 days £100,000 No
NFU Mutual Standarda 180 days £100,000 n/a
RIAS £29.60 180 days £100,000 No
Saga £28.50 180 days £100,000 No
Sheila's Wheels £30.96 Reasonable time £100,000 No
Swiftcover £29.99 As soon as possible £100,000 No
Home insurance providers
  Online premium Claim time limit after accident Level of cover Pre-ticked box (LEI selected as default
Aviva £26.27 As soon as possible £100,000 No
AXA £22.50 180 days £50,000 No
Churchill £25.19 Reasonable time £100,000 No
Direct Line £25.19 Reasonable time £100,000 No
Hiscox £36 As soon as possible £100,000 No
Insure4Retirement £23 180 days £50,000 No
John Lewis £15.49 180 days £100,000 No
Legal & General £23.15 180 days £50,000 No
Lloyds Bank £20.65 Reasonable time £50,000 No
More Than £23.99 180 days £50,000 No
NFU Mutual Standarda As soon as possible £50,000 n/a
RIAS £27.40 180 days £50,000 No
Swiftcover £22.50 180 days £50,000 No
Table notes:
Each policy will cover specific claims to different degrees. Restrictions may apply. Correct at: August 2016. Based on a Ford Focus Zetec owner and a one-bed flat in south London.

a LEI included as standard
 
  • Last updated: August 2016
  • Updated by: Dean Sobers
 
