Buying cheap life insurance direct

Your life insurance policy may last you for decades, so make sure you choose the right one. We've scoured to market for the cheapest direct deals.

We think it's worth taking independent professional advice before buying life insurance, but we understand that many people know what they want and would rather buy direct.

Looking to buy life insurance?

If you decide you need advice, make sure you consult an independent life insurance broker.

Life insurance deals

If you don't want to trawl through price comparison sites and cash backs sites to find the best deal, we've rounded up some of the best direct deals in the tables below. If you can spare the time, though, it's worth seeing if a cash back site or a price comparison site can beat these offers. See the previous page Cut the cost of life insurance for more details.

Level 25 year term insurance: £100,000 cover

Category Company Premium Non-smoker Aged 29 Beagle Street £61.08 Aviva £63.36 Sainsbury's £69.84 Average premium £72.11 Aged 39 Aviva £94.08 Beagle Street £109.08 LV £113.40 Average premium £126.17 Smoker Aged 29 Aviva £88.56 Beagle Street £94.08 Sainsbury's £107.88 Average premium £117.41 Aged 39 Aviva £167.16 Beagle Street £228.84 Sainsbury's £230.28 Average premium £254.77 Table notes:

The table shows the lowest annual premiums available directly from insurer's websites as of March 2017 for level term policies paying £100,000 cover.