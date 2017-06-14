Our unique cat insurance reviews rate the quality of different types of insurance policy, helping you pick the cover you need.

Our policy scores are made up of Which?'s expert views on the amount of cover you get for vet bills, along with seven other elements of a policy. The higher the score, the better we've rated the policy.

Take out a trial to Which? for just £1 and we'll tell you exactly what you need to know to pick the best cat insurance policy for your needs. By logging in, Which? members get:

The full results from our analysis of 34 different cat insurance policies, including our unique policy scores

A full breakdown of how each pet insurer is rated for customer service, value for money, transparency of charges, experience with making claims and much more.

Individual overviews of each provider, revealing everything from the deals they offer to how thousands of real customers rate different aspects of their service.

Access to the Which? Money Helpline, where you can get one-to-one telephone help on anything from tax to travel insurance from one of our experienced helpline staff.

John Lewis, Direct Line, Petplan, M&S Bank and LV are all included in the survey.