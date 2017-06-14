Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Cat insurance reviews

By Simon Miller

Put us to the test

Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.

Sign up nowor login

Our unique cat insurance reviews rate the quality of different types of insurance policy, helping you pick the cover you need.

Our policy scores are made up of Which?'s expert views on the amount of cover you get for vet bills, along with seven other elements of a policy. The higher the score, the better we've rated the policy. 

Take out a trial to Which? for just £1 and we'll tell you exactly what you need to know to pick the best cat insurance policy for your needs. By logging in, Which? members get:

  • The full results from our analysis of 34 different cat insurance policies, including our unique policy scores
  • A full breakdown of how each pet insurer is rated for customer service, value for money, transparency of charges, experience with making claims and much more.
  • Individual overviews of each provider, revealing everything from the deals they offer to how thousands of real customers rate different aspects of their service.
  • Access to the Which? Money Helpline, where you can get one-to-one telephone help on anything from tax to travel insurance from one of our experienced helpline staff.

John Lewis, Direct Line, Petplan, M&S Bank and LV are all included in the survey.

Cat insurance reviews
Provider/policy Vet fee cover Maximum age limit Advertising and
rewards		 Death from illness
or accident		 Policy score Customers score
Annual cover (Lifetime cover)
Subscriber only content £12,000 No upper age limit £1,000 £1,500 95% 57%
Subscriber only content £12,000 No upper age limit £1,000 £2,000 94% 50%
Subscriber only content £12,000 10 years old £2,000 £2,000 90% 59%
Subscriber only content £10,000 No upper age limit £1,000 £1,500 89% 54%
Subscriber only content £10,000 No upper age limit £1,500 £1,500 83% 67%
Subscriber only content £7,500 No upper age limit £1,000 £1,500 83% 54%
Subscriber only content £7,500 No upper age limit £750 £1,000 80% 57%
Subscriber only content £7,000 No upper age limit £1,000 £1,500 78% 39%
Subscriber only content £7,000 No upper age limit £1,250 £1,500 78% 46%
Subscriber only content £7,000 10 years old £1,500 £1,500 72% 59%
Subscriber only content £4,000 10 years old £1,500 £1,500 60% 59%
Subscriber only content £3,000 No upper age limit £500 £500 58% 57%
Per condition per year (Lifetime cover)
Subscriber only content £6,000 No upper age limit £1,000 £1,500 91% 55%
Subscriber only content £4,000 No upper age limit £200 £1,000 74% 55%
Subscriber only content £2,000 No upper age limit £200 £750 54% 55%
Subscriber only content £1,000d No upper age limit £600 £600 50% 46%
Per condition (Non-lifetime cover)
Subscriber only content £13,000  9 years old £1,500 £1,500 87% 50%
Subscriber only content £8,000 No upper age limit £1,000 £1,000 77% 50%
Subscriber only content £7,500 No upper age limit £1,000 £1,500 77% 54%
Subscriber only content £7,500 9 years old £1,500 £1,500 75% 50%
Subscriber only content £8,000 11 years old £1,000 n/a 69% 47%
Subscriber only content £4,000 No upper age limit £1,000 £1,500 59% 54%
Subscriber only content £4,000 No upper age limit £1,000 £1,000 56% 50%
Time-limited per condition (Non-lifetime cover)
Subscriber only content £3,000 No upper age limit £1,000 £1,500 47% 54%
Subscriber only content £3,000 No upper age limit £1,000 £500 43% 50%
Subscriber only content £4,000 No upper age limit £750 £750 42% 39%
Subscriber only content £3,000 9 years old £1,000 £1,000 42% 50%
Subscriber only content £5,000 No upper age limit £750 £750 39% 67%
Subscriber only content £3,000 No upper age limit £1,000 £1,000 39% 59%
Subscriber only content £3,000 No upper age limit £600 £1,500 38% 46%
Subscriber only content £4,000 8 years old £750 Price paid for pet 38% 80%
Subscriber only content £1,500 No upper age limit £1,000 £500 37% 50%
Subscriber only content £2,500 No upper age limit £250 £250 36% 39%
Subscriber only content £4,000 11 years old £1,000 n/a 36% 47%
Subscriber only content £6,000 8 years old £1,000 £500 36% 41%
Subscriber only content £4,000 No upper age limit £200 £1,000 36% 55%
Subscriber only content £2,000 8 years old £750 Price paid for pet 35% 80%
Subscriber only content £5,500 8 years old £750 £1,250 34% 41%
Subscriber only content £5,000 8 years old £800 £1,000 34% 41%
Subscriber only content £2,000 No upper age limit £200 £750 30% 55%
Subscriber only content £4,500 8 years old £650 £750 29% 41%
Subscriber only content £1,000 8 years old £600 £750 23% 41%
Subscriber only content £1,000 8 years old £450 £500 22% 41%
Subscriber only content £500 No upper age limit £200 £350 21% 55%
Table notes:
Information correct January 2016.
SHARE THIS PAGE

Which? Limited (registered in England and Wales number 00677665) is an Introducer Appointed Representative of Which? Financial Services Limited (registered in England and Wales number 07239342). Which? Financial Services Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 527029). Which? Mortgage Advisers and Which? Money Compare are trading names of Which? Financial Services Limited. Registered office: 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017